Lauren Sánchez Changes Her Instagram Bio to Her New Last Name After Marrying Jeff Bezos in $50 Million Italy Wedding
Lauren Sánchez is proud to be a Bezos!
The pilot quickly took to social media to change her last name after marrying Jeff Bezos on Friday, June 27, in Venice, Italy.
Per her Instagram page, it now reads: Lauren Sánchez Bezos, in addition to her new handle of @laurensanchezbezos.
The brunette beauty didn't waste any time posting about the big day, as she shared a photo with new hubby, writing, "06/27/2025 ♥️."
Of course, people were thrilled to see the duo so happy. One person wrote, "Wishing you and Jeff every happiness!!" while another said, "Congrats!!!❤️❤️."
A third person replied, "❤️❤️ congrats!"
In the new photo, the stunning bride wore a corseted late Dolce wedding gown with a mermaid design.
Sánchez told a news outlet she started planning what she was going to wear a year and a half ago. The couple previously met with Italian designers a few summers ago, so it was only fitting she asked them to design the dress.
“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” she said of Sophia Loren being her inspiration. “I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this' — she imitates a prayer position — 'and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”
Sánchez said the frock is not her typical style. “It is a departure from what people expect,” she said, “from what I expect — but it’s very much me.”
“Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant, it’s timeless," she added of her now-husband's reaction.
For the wedding dinner, she will change "into a sweetheart neck, corseted gown inspired by the Rita Hayworth film Gilda; and for the party afterwards, a cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta featuring 600 yards of hand-sewn chain and 175,000 crystals," Vogue reported.
“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”