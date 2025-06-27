or
Lauren Sánchez Changes Her Instagram Bio to Her New Last Name After Marrying Jeff Bezos in $50 Million Italy Wedding

Photo of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez changed her Instagram bio just hours after marrying Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy.

By:

June 27 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Lauren Sánchez is proud to be a Bezos!

The pilot quickly took to social media to change her last name after marrying Jeff Bezos on Friday, June 27, in Venice, Italy.

Per her Instagram page, it now reads: Lauren Sánchez Bezos, in addition to her new handle of @laurensanchezbezos.

lauren sanchez changes instagram bio marriage jeff bezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez showed off her new Instagram handle.

The brunette beauty didn't waste any time posting about the big day, as she shared a photo with new hubby, writing, "06/27/2025 ♥️."

Of course, people were thrilled to see the duo so happy. One person wrote, "Wishing you and Jeff every happiness!!" while another said, "Congrats!!!❤️❤️."

A third person replied, "❤️❤️ congrats!"

In the new photo, the stunning bride wore a corseted late Dolce wedding gown with a mermaid design.

lauren sanchez wedding dress tierney gearon vogue
Source: Tierney Gearon

Lauren Sánchez stunned on the cover of 'Vogue.'

MORE ON:
Lauren Sanchez

Sánchez told a news outlet she started planning what she was going to wear a year and a half ago. The couple previously met with Italian designers a few summers ago, so it was only fitting she asked them to design the dress.

“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” she said of Sophia Loren being her inspiration. “I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this' — she imitates a prayer position — 'and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”

laurensanchezbezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

Lauren Sánchez said she researched brides in the '50s to get an idea of what she wanted.

Sánchez said the frock is not her typical style. “It is a departure from what people expect,” she said, “from what I expect — but it’s very much me.”

“Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant, it’s timeless," she added of her now-husband's reaction.

For the wedding dinner, she will change "into a sweetheart neck, corseted gown inspired by the Rita Hayworth film Gilda; and for the party afterwards, a cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta featuring 600 yards of hand-sewn chain and 175,000 crystals," Vogue reported.

laurensanchezbezoswedding dress ig
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

The starlet said she's 'very happy' with the big day.

“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”

