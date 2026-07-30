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Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Flaunts Her Backside in Tiny Thong Bikini During Tropical Scuba Diving Adventure: Photo

Photo of Lauren Sánchez Bezos
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez wasn't shy about parading her figure in her latest scuba diving adventure.

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July 30 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

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Lauren Sánchez made a splash during her latest ocean adventure, showing off her figure in barely-there swimwear while sharing an inspiring message about the sea.

"Slow down, take a breath and just be," Sánchez, 56, captioned a photo shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 29. "Love how the ocean is teaching me stillness."

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Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez stripped down to tiny swimwear on her latest scuba adventure.

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Lauren Sánchez Got Cheeky in Her Latest Upload

Photo of Lauren Sánchez left little to the imagination after sharing photos in a thong bikini.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez left little to the imagination by sharing photos in a thong bikini.

In the photo, the wife of Jeff Bezos emulated a mermaid as she floated between two cliffs, reaching toward the ocean's surface with her scuba fins visible beneath her.

Lauren's thong bikini bottom was on full display as the photo captured her from behind, highlighting her tiny waist as she glided through the water.

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Fans Reacted to Lauren Sánchez's Steamy Snap

Photo of Fans immediately started asking for Lauren Sánchez's workout routine following the upload.
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Fans immediately started asking for Lauren Sánchez's workout routine following the upload.

Fans couldn't get enough of Lauren's sultry snap, flooding the comments section with compliments.

"You’re too hot for the ocean Lauren! 🌊 What an amazing shot! 😍," one admirer wrote, while another said, "Ok. Now you have to start sharing your workout routine🔥."

"You live an incredible life, keep swimming my friend. You are an inspiration!" a third added. "So beautiful."

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Lauren Sánchez Posed in Racy One-Piece Swimsuit

Photo of Lauren Sánchez previously shared diving photos from Fiji earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez previously shared diving photos from Fiji earlier this month.

Lauren turned heads earlier this month when she shared another glimpse of her ocean adventures, posing in a white, long-sleeve one-piece that highlighted her curves.

"I had to see it for myself. These reefs in Fiji are some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. And what’s underneath this water is extraordinary," the New Mexico native captioned the carousel of photos on July 5. "Schools of fish. Sea turtles. Reef sharks. An entire world. These waters also support communities, livelihoods, and traditions."

Lauren Sánchez Praised the Bezos Earth Fund

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos tied the knot in June 2025.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in June 2025.

"These waters also support communities, livelihoods, and traditions," the former journalist continued. "That's exactly why the Bezos Earth Fund is helping protect it. We’re helping local communities in Fiji care for these waters, and supporting the goal to protect and sustainably manage 30 percent of the ocean."

The Black Ops Aviation founder ended her lengthy post by insisting the ocean was "worth protecting" because it "keeps our planet alive."

Lauren serves as vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, which was founded in 2020. Her husband, 62, whom she married in June 2025, serves as the organization's executive chair.

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