Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Flaunts Her Backside in Tiny Thong Bikini During Tropical Scuba Diving Adventure: Photo

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Lauren Sánchez made a splash during her latest ocean adventure, showing off her figure in barely-there swimwear while sharing an inspiring message about the sea. "Slow down, take a breath and just be," Sánchez, 56, captioned a photo shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 29. "Love how the ocean is teaching me stillness."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram Lauren Sánchez stripped down to tiny swimwear on her latest scuba adventure.

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Lauren Sánchez Got Cheeky in Her Latest Upload

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez left little to the imagination by sharing photos in a thong bikini.

In the photo, the wife of Jeff Bezos emulated a mermaid as she floated between two cliffs, reaching toward the ocean's surface with her scuba fins visible beneath her. Lauren's thong bikini bottom was on full display as the photo captured her from behind, highlighting her tiny waist as she glided through the water.

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Fans Reacted to Lauren Sánchez's Steamy Snap

Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram Fans immediately started asking for Lauren Sánchez's workout routine following the upload.

Fans couldn't get enough of Lauren's sultry snap, flooding the comments section with compliments. "You’re too hot for the ocean Lauren! 🌊 What an amazing shot! 😍," one admirer wrote, while another said, "Ok. Now you have to start sharing your workout routine🔥." "You live an incredible life, keep swimming my friend. You are an inspiration!" a third added. "So beautiful."

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Lauren Sánchez Posed in Racy One-Piece Swimsuit

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez previously shared diving photos from Fiji earlier this month.

Lauren turned heads earlier this month when she shared another glimpse of her ocean adventures, posing in a white, long-sleeve one-piece that highlighted her curves. "I had to see it for myself. These reefs in Fiji are some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. And what’s underneath this water is extraordinary," the New Mexico native captioned the carousel of photos on July 5. "Schools of fish. Sea turtles. Reef sharks. An entire world. These waters also support communities, livelihoods, and traditions."

Lauren Sánchez Praised the Bezos Earth Fund

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in June 2025.