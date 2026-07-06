Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Sizzles in Curve-Hugging Swimsuit While Snorkeling for Ocean Mission
July 6 2026, Published 6:21 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez put her figure on full display while promoting the Bezos Earth Fund.
The Black Ops Aviation founder, 56, turned heads in a white, long-sleeved one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her curves in new photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 5.
Lauren Sánchez Flaunted Her Figure
In the post, Sánchez gushed about seeing Fiji's ocean reefs in person, calling them the "most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet."
"And what’s underneath this water is extraordinary. Schools of fish. Sea turtles. Reef sharks. An entire world. These waters also support communities, livelihoods, and traditions. That’s exactly why the Bezos Earth Fund is helping protect it," she captioned the carousel of photos. "We’re helping local communities in Fiji care for these waters, and supporting the goal to protect and sustainably manage 30 percent of the ocean."
Lauren Sánchez Explored Fiji
The photo series kicked off with a shot of Sánchez from behind as she dove deep into bright blue waters.
Her long brunette hair cascaded down her back as she ventured toward a nearby reef.
Another shot captured Sánchez as she swam through a cave and approached a colorful black, white and yellow fish.
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Lauren Sánchez's Post Sparked Reaction Online
Several of Sánchez's famous friends flooded the comments section to share their praise.
"What an amazing photo 😍😍," Khloé Kardashian said, while Kris Jenner added a string of emojis, "🧜🏼♀️🧜🏼♀️🧜🏼♀️🧜🏼♀️🧜🏼♀️🧜🏼♀️🧜🏼♀️."
"So cool! 🪸🪸🪸," Nicky Hilton wrote.
Others complimented Sánchez's toned physique, writing, "What an experience! But also, note to self, I need to get my b--- to the gym, literally 😂."
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Marked 1 Year of Marriage
Sánchez has maintained a low profile this summer compared to last, when she married Jeff Bezos in a reported $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy.
Several A-list celebrities and personalities were among the estimated 200 guests at their Italian nuptials, including Brooks Nader, Kris Jenner, Ellie Goulding, Kim Kardashian, Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
The journalist was spotted out and about in France last month, marking her last public appearance since she and Bezos, 62, served as honorary co-chairs at the Met Gala in early May.
Sánchez attended the fashion fundraiser alone, with a body language expert saying she carried herself like a "businesswoman."
"It is straight, direct and no-nonsense," body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively explained to OK! via Casino.org of her posture. "She’s facing her interviewer with her full body, shoulders square and strong, head nodding periodically."