Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Sizzles in Curve-Hugging Swimsuit While Snorkeling for Ocean Mission

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Lauren Sánchez put her figure on full display while promoting the Bezos Earth Fund. The Black Ops Aviation founder, 56, turned heads in a white, long-sleeved one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her curves in new photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 5.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @laurensanchez/Instagram Lauren Sánchez went snorkling to promote the Bezos Earth Fund.

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Lauren Sánchez Flaunted Her Figure

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez promoted the Bezos Earth Fund in her latest post.

In the post, Sánchez gushed about seeing Fiji's ocean reefs in person, calling them the "most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet." "And what’s underneath this water is extraordinary. Schools of fish. Sea turtles. Reef sharks. An entire world. These waters also support communities, livelihoods, and traditions. That’s exactly why the Bezos Earth Fund is helping protect it," she captioned the carousel of photos. "We’re helping local communities in Fiji care for these waters, and supporting the goal to protect and sustainably manage 30 percent of the ocean."

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Lauren Sánchez Explored Fiji

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez posed in swimwear as she went diving in Fiji.

The photo series kicked off with a shot of Sánchez from behind as she dove deep into bright blue waters. Her long brunette hair cascaded down her back as she ventured toward a nearby reef. Another shot captured Sánchez as she swam through a cave and approached a colorful black, white and yellow fish.

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Lauren Sánchez's Post Sparked Reaction Online

Source: @laurensanchez/Instagram Lauren Sánchez was spotted in Paris last month.

Several of Sánchez's famous friends flooded the comments section to share their praise. "What an amazing photo 😍😍," Khloé Kardashian said, while Kris Jenner added a string of emojis, "🧜🏼‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️." "So cool! 🪸🪸🪸," Nicky Hilton wrote. Others complimented Sánchez's toned physique, writing, "What an experience! But also, note to self, I need to get my b--- to the gym, literally 😂."

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