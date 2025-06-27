Lauren Sánchez's Sons Nikko and Evan Walked Her Down the Aisle Prior to Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
Lauren Sánchez had two special men walk her down the aisle before marrying Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27: her sons Nikko and Evan!
Prior to tying the knot, she confirmed her kiddos would be escorting her down the aisle.
"Her two sons will walk her down the aisle, she tells me, apologizing that she can’t help tearing up as she envisions it," a news outlet reported.
Sánchez shares son Nikko, 24, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, while she welcomed son Evan, 19, in 2006 and daughter Ella in 2008 with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.
Bezos, who started dating the pilot in 2019, has four kids, whom he shares with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.
As OK! previously reported, the pair hosted a lavish affair in Europe alongside a slew of A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and many more.
The brunette beauty didn't waste any time posting about the big day, as she shared a photo with new hubby, writing, "06/27/2025 ♥️."
The 55-year-old told a news outlet she started planning what she was going to wear a year and a half ago. The couple previously met with Italian designers a few summers ago, so it was only fitting she asked them to design the dress.
“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” she said of Sophia Loren being her inspiration. “I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this' — she imitates a prayer position — 'and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”
“It is a departure from what people expect,” she said, “from what I expect — but it’s very much me," she continued, adding that she thought Bezos was "pleasantly surprised" by the frock.
"I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant, it’s timeless," she added of her now-husband's reaction.
“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”