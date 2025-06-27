Lauren Sánchez's Sons Nikko and Evan Walked Her Down the Aisle Prior to Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy

Lauren Sánchez had two special men walk her down the aisle before marrying Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27: her sons Nikko and Evan!

Prior to tying the knot, she confirmed her kiddos would be escorting her down the aisle.

"Her two sons will walk her down the aisle, she tells me, apologizing that she can’t help tearing up as she envisions it," a news outlet reported.