Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Awkwardly Reacts to Her Twinning With Anna Sawai at Met Gala: 'I'm So Glad We Came Early'
"I am dying because she got on Zendaya’s look," he told a publication, uncomfortably glancing off to the side. "I’m so glad we came early."
Both ladies stunned in tailored white suits with wide-brim hats and ties. Roach styled the Euphoria lead's look: a custom Louis Vuitton silk blazer and trousers in collaboration with Pharrell Williams. She accessorized with a Bulgari Serpenti brooch featuring white gold and emeralds.
Zendaya’s outfit was inspired by Bianca Jagger’s 1971 bridal ensemble. The activist married Mick Jagger in Yves Saint Laurent with a similar oversized hat.
Sawai sported Dior, styled by Karla Welch. All elements of the Shōgun star’s outfit were essentially the same, except for a Cartier watch and pair of white gloves she held in her hands.
Welch posted an Instagram Story of her client, writing, "We can add homage to @zendaya as well." The actress was honored to twin with her fellow film star and reposted the image with the text, "Celebrating the spirit of black dandyism and Zendaya. hehe."
Although Roach helped Zendaya with the sleek suit, he arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art without his muse this year.
"We are going to be on the Met Gala steps. Yes, separately this year," he told a reporter in April. "That’s going to be really amazing. We’re doing our own thing this year, which is exciting."
Fans figured that Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour would have reviewed the outfits beforehand to avoid an accidental copy. However, the longtime leader of the Met Gala insisted she did not see them ahead of time.
"No," the 75-year-old told GMA when asked if she approves the outfits. "Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea."
Social media users had hilarious reactions to Zendaya and Sawai's matching moment.
"Imagine showing up to the MET GALA and someone already has your outfit on lol," one person wrote, while another quipped, "If I went anywhere and ZENDAYA showed up in the same fit I'd just leave."
Many people compared the two ladies and claimed Zendaya's design reigned superior.
"I prefer Zendaya's look because the suit's tailoring is impeccable," said a TikTok user. Many others praised the "shape" of the former Disney star's two-piece and said it was "tailored better to her body."
"The other one looks like a male suit fit her so she took it," one person commented about Sawai.