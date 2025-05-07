Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Awkwardly Reacts to Her Twinning With Anna Sawai at Met Gala: 'I'm So Glad We Came Early'

"I am dying because she got on Zendaya’s look," he told a publication, uncomfortably glancing off to the side. "I’m so glad we came early."

Both ladies stunned in tailored white suits with wide-brim hats and ties. Roach styled the Euphoria lead's look: a custom Louis Vuitton silk blazer and trousers in collaboration with Pharrell Williams. She accessorized with a Bulgari Serpenti brooch featuring white gold and emeralds.

Zendaya’s outfit was inspired by Bianca Jagger’s 1971 bridal ensemble. The activist married Mick Jagger in Yves Saint Laurent with a similar oversized hat.

Sawai sported Dior, styled by Karla Welch. All elements of the Shōgun star’s outfit were essentially the same, except for a Cartier watch and pair of white gloves she held in her hands.