Zendaya Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring as She Wears Bridal White to 2025 Met Gala After Tom Holland Proposal: Photos
Zendaya is in bridal mode!
The Euphoria star arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in an all-white ensemble — which was made complete with her shiny engagement ring on that finger months after her longtime lover Tom Holland's sweet proposal.
While celebrating the night’s theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the Challengers actress stepped out in a Louis Vuitton three-piece suit set and matching hat.
The cream-colored look was styled by Law Roach and was paired with diamond earrings, as she sported her hair in a slicked-back bun.
Hosted by co-chairs A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo, the 2025 Met Gala’s purpose is to honor Black dandyism and highlight "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
After Zendaya's look hit the internet, fans praised the Dune star — who was a co-chair at the 2024 Met Gala — for "saving" the night.
"Zendaya arrived as the exact theme... SUPERFINE. TAILORED. BLACK. STYLE," an admirer praised. "It's giving me modern Mahogany realness from the classic Diana Ross film. it's also low-key giving Bridal Dandy with the Tom Holland sponsored ice on that hand. as always, she cleaned across the board."
A second supporter declared: "Zendaya is in her own lane. Gorgeous."
Roach warned fans that they would not see him and Zendaya side by side at this year’s Met Gala, but assured they would both be in attendance.
"We are going to be on the Met Gala steps. Yes, separately this year. That’s going to be really amazing. We’re doing our own thing this year which is exciting," the Disney Channel alum’s longtime stylist told E! News last month.
While she attended the A-list function without her soon-to-be husband, Zendaya still showed the world Holland is here man by flaunting the massive rock he gave her when asking for her hand in marriage at the end of last year.
As OK! previously reported, Holland is said to have popped the question sometime between Christmas 2024 and New Year's Day.
The proposal occurred in a "very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States," a source told TMZ while breaking news of their engagement back in January.
"Tom didn't make a huge show of the engagement," though "it was very romantic and intimate," the insider confirmed.
Zendaya first showed off her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, just one day before TMZ confirmed the exciting news.
The celebrity couple first crossed paths while starring in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming together, though their romance wasn’t revealed to the public until Zendaya and Holland were spotted kissing in 2021.