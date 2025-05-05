Zendaya Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring as She Wears Bridal White to 2025 Met Gala After Tom Holland Proposal: Photos

Zendaya rocked her eye-catching engagement ring at the 2025 Met Gala.

The Euphoria star arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in an all-white ensemble — which was made complete with her shiny engagement ring on that finger months after her longtime lover Tom Holland 's sweet proposal.

The actress donned a Louis Vuitton cream suit to the exclusive event.

While celebrating the night’s theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the Challengers actress stepped out in a Louis Vuitton three-piece suit set and matching hat.

The cream-colored look was styled by Law Roach and was paired with diamond earrings, as she sported her hair in a slicked-back bun.