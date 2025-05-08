Lea Michele Proves She Can Read Years After 'Hilarious' and 'Frustrating' Rumors Swirled: Watch

After one fan sought advice about being on the debate team, the Glee star, 38, blurted out, "For everyone who thinks that I can’t f------ read, I was on the debate team! I would write speeches."

When Shane asked the mom-of-two how she felt about the random accusations, she spilled, "It depends on the day. Sometimes I think it's crazy that people care enough about me that they would make up something — that someone has so little to do in their life, in their day, that they would waste it on me is hilarious to me."

"And then there are moments where I get so f------ frustrated by it because I’m one of the only women in my whole family to get accepted to college," Michele revealed. "My mother and my mother’s whole family was extremely poor from the Bronx, not very well educated, and my parents moved me from the Bronx to New Jersey to get a good education and to thrive, and I did. And my family is so proud of that."

The singer also said it's "so sad" that people try to "minimize" her.

The gossip spread so fast back in the day that even Glee creator Ryan Murphy called her and asked, "'Have you heard this rumor?' And I was like, 'No, what's going on?!'"