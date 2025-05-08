Lea Michele Proves She Can Read Years After 'Hilarious' and 'Frustrating' Rumors Swirled: Watch
Lea Michele addressed the viral rumors that she doesn't know how to read years after the accusations took the internet by storm.
The topic came up on the Thursday, May 8, episode of Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast as they discussed questions sent in by fans.
How Lea Michele Responded to the Rumors
After one fan sought advice about being on the debate team, the Glee star, 38, blurted out, "For everyone who thinks that I can’t f------ read, I was on the debate team! I would write speeches."
When Shane asked the mom-of-two how she felt about the random accusations, she spilled, "It depends on the day. Sometimes I think it's crazy that people care enough about me that they would make up something — that someone has so little to do in their life, in their day, that they would waste it on me is hilarious to me."
"And then there are moments where I get so f------ frustrated by it because I’m one of the only women in my whole family to get accepted to college," Michele revealed. "My mother and my mother’s whole family was extremely poor from the Bronx, not very well educated, and my parents moved me from the Bronx to New Jersey to get a good education and to thrive, and I did. And my family is so proud of that."
The singer also said it's "so sad" that people try to "minimize" her.
The gossip spread so fast back in the day that even Glee creator Ryan Murphy called her and asked, "'Have you heard this rumor?' And I was like, 'No, what's going on?!'"
Lea Proves She Can Read
The brunette beauty decided to prove the haters wrong by grabbing the podcast host's note cards and reading them out loud.
"Give me [those]! I’m reading them. Jonathan [Groff] isn’t here to read me this s---," she quipped, referring to her good friend who has also debunked the rumors.
"I placed first in my debate competition and qualified for nationals. But after seeing the score sheets, I don’t think I actually won. Should I speak up or just take the win?" she read of a fan's inquiry.
"The theories are going to be like, ‘Jake called her in advance. This doesn't prove anything, She memorized it she saw the cards in advance,'" she joked of how haters will react.
How the Allegations Started
The accusations first popped up in 2017, as the "One More Thing" podcast speculated she was so busy as a child Broadway star that she may not have had time to go to school.
The discussion also referred to Glee costar Naya Rivera's memoir, where she claimed Michele refused to improvise lines, leading people to believe she memorized all of her scripts.