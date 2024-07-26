'Glee': What to Know About the Actors in 23 Clicks

Alex Newell, who uses all pronouns he/she/they, famously played the role of Unique Adams on Glee. They became one of the first transgender characters on TV.

After starring in the hit series, Newell expanded their career as an actor and singer while participating in LGBTQ+ events and pride festivals. They made their Broadway debut in the 2017 revival of Once on This Island and starred in series and films like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Imaginary Friend.

They won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their performance in the musical comedy Shucked.

In 2023, TIME crowned them Breakthrough of the Year.

"Normalcy," Newell told the magazine after being asked what they were trying to give the world as an artist. "I want every story that someone has, that's personal to them, to be something that is not taboo, but normal."

They added, "I don't want to ever feel othered, and I don't want anybody else like me to feel [othered]. I want any story that I tell to just be another run-of-the-mill story that just happens to look like me and be who I am."