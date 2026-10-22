Lea Michele to Return as Rachel Berry for Ryan Murphy's 'Glee' Reboot

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Lea Michele is heading back to the halls of William McKinley High School! According to Variety, the actress is set to reprise her iconic role as Rachel Berry in Ryan Murphy's Glee reboot, which is slated to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu. The exciting casting news comes more than a decade after the original musical comedy-drama wrapped. While Michele is confirmed to return, details about the revival's storyline and the rest of the cast remain under wraps.

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Michele is Returning to the Role That Changed Her Career

Source: MEGA Lea Michele recently gushed over 'Glee.'

Michele is returning to the role that made her a household name on Glee. Her character, Rachel Berry, was an ambitious singer with dreams of becoming a Broadway star. Throughout the show's six-season run, Rachel remained determined to turn those dreams into reality. With Glee getting a new chapter, Michele is preparing to step back into Rachel's shoes. Interestingly, the Scream Queens star had already expressed interest in returning to the series before news of her casting emerged. Speaking to E! News, Michele said, "I love Glee. I will always love Glee," before adding, "I love Ryan Murphy." Michele continued, "[The show] just holds such a special place in my heart for me. So, I will follow Ryan wherever he goes."

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'We're Happy to Get the Band Back Together'

Source: MEGA Murphy has the script ready.

The Glee reunion is beginning to take shape after Murphy reconnected with several members of the show's original cast. According to Variety, the project is still in its early stages, but those involved are excited about the possibility of working together again. "It's still early-ish days, but it feels good, and we're happy to get the band back together," a source told the outlet. Back in September, Murphy revealed that he had completed a script alongside fellow Glee creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he also shared that he had reached out to approximately 10 members of the original cast about the potential revival. "It's very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea," Murphy said. However, at the time, none of the actors had read the script.

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Disney+ and Hulu to Bring the Musical Drama Back

Source: MEGA A release date hasn't been announced for the reboot.

Disney+ and Hulu have officially given the Glee reboot the green light, with 20th Television, the studio behind the original series, returning to produce the revival. The announcement marks a major step forward for the project following months of development. However, neither streaming platform has announced a premiere date or revealed any details about what fans can expect from the next chapter of Glee.

The Original Series Left a Lasting Mark

Source: MEGA The 2009 series turned out to be a highlight in Murphy's career.