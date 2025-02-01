Leah Messer Admits She's 'Cordial' With Her Exes Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms: 'We Do What's Best for the Kids'

“Jeremy and I are cordial and Corey and I are also cordial,” she dished. “We do what’s best for the kids at the end of the day. That’s gonna be my focus, always. As long as my kids are good, we’re good. If there’s ever something that comes up, we kind of communicate that and we move however is needed.”

This is a marked change of pace, especially with Calvert. In December 2023, Messer filed a protective order with the police against Calvert. According to the report, Calvert and his “new wife” showed up at Messer’s place of work and threatened to “clock her.” Because of the incident, Messer called the cops, but Calvert left before they arrived.