Leah Messer Admits She's 'Cordial' With Her Exes Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms: 'We Do What's Best for the Kids'
Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer has had her share of issues with her baby daddies, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert in the past, but revealed everyone is in a good place now.
“Jeremy and I are cordial and Corey and I are also cordial,” she dished. “We do what’s best for the kids at the end of the day. That’s gonna be my focus, always. As long as my kids are good, we’re good. If there’s ever something that comes up, we kind of communicate that and we move however is needed.”
This is a marked change of pace, especially with Calvert. In December 2023, Messer filed a protective order with the police against Calvert. According to the report, Calvert and his “new wife” showed up at Messer’s place of work and threatened to “clock her.” Because of the incident, Messer called the cops, but Calvert left before they arrived.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Ms. Messer was visibly upset regarding the incident and stated she was in fear of how aggressive the suspect was being,” a police report obtained by The Sun said.
In May 2024, Messer confirmed the pair were in a slightly better spot, sharing with In Touch, “Jeremy and I are cordial right now. I think that him coming to my job and harassing me and propelling me to have to take legal action was alarming. It was scary. But I think we’re in an OK place.”
The Hope, Grace, & Faith author went on to share she and Calvert were using a co-parenting app to communicate about their daughter, whom Messer shared was “definitely caught in the crossfire.” “I think it was very difficult for her to navigate at first,” she added, “but just showing her some support, reaching out and getting her into counseling was beneficial.”
Messer also had problems with Simms, as in 2015 he battled her for custody of their twin daughters. At the time, Messer was suffering from depression and anxiety. Simms ended up winning primary custody of the kids.
A new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiered on January 30 on MTV. Aside from Messer, fans will see stories involving Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheynne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.
Although Jenelle Evans returned for a brief stint in 2024, it was confirmed she would not be returning to the franchise for the upcoming season.
In Touch spoke with Messer about her better relationship with her exes.