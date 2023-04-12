Learn Crypto Tax In Australia With Binance

Crypto tax in Australia can be a complex topic, as rules and regulations surrounding it are continually evolving. This can make it challenging for cryptocurrency traders to understand what is taxable and what is not and how to report their transactions accurately to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). To address this issue, Binance Australia, the local arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched a short video series called Crypto Tax 101.

For those who prefer to read, Binance Australia has also provided a blog article that neatly summarizes the information covered in the video series. The article includes links to the videos, as well as additional resources for users who want to learn more about crypto tax in Australia. Additionally, this article guides readers to Binance Australia's Ethereum price page, which provides up-to-date information on the price of Ethereum.

Led by subject matter experts from Cadena Legal, Crypto Tax Calculator, and Koinly, the video series aims to provide simple explanations of what users need to know about crypto tax in Australia. The video collection covers a broad range of topics, from the basics, such as what can be taxed and what can not, to more advanced concepts. With these explanations, Binance Australia aims to help users better understand Australia's all-too-complex crypto tax system.