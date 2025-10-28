LeBron James' $36.75 Million Mega-Mansion Undergoing Luxurious Construction: Photos
Oct. 28 2025, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
LeBron James is turning up the "heat" on his house.
According to exclusive photos obtained by OK!, the NBA star, 40, is expanding his mansion to include two family homes.
James purchased the Beverly Hills, Calif., estate five years ago for $36.75 million. He previously ripped out the old four-bed property to order his own renovations.
Per unreported building permits, the basketball player submitted plans for two separate family homes with a shared driveway. The spaces contain their own individual building permits and are considered separate entities by the Los Angeles building authorities.
The newly renovated space will span 15,906 square feet.
James secured permission to build a two-story building with a 7,702 square-foot basement garage, featuring an additional 1,626 square feet of storage. There will also be a two-car garage next door.
The bottom of James' property measures 69 feet by 26 feet and will house a spa. There will be water displays in the middle of the driveway, along with two 15-foot by 7-foot ones in the middle of the estate.
The house — which initially began renovations in 2023 — is capped off with solar panels and an outdoor kitchen.
The second home will be smaller, spanning just 6,550 square feet. The new space will contain a large terrace, a theater in the basement, a two-car garage, hot tubs and cold plunge pools.
James is also constructing a 209 square-foot guard’s house. There will be alarms on all the doors and gates, and the perimeter fence will be 10 feet high.
Over 20 years ago, James spent $2.1 million on a house in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He tore down the home and customized the existing mansion, which is now estimated to be worth over $10 million.
The luxe residence spans 30,000 square feet with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and six half-baths. It is reported to include a bowling alley, recording studio and barbershop.
The Cleveland Cavaliers alum purchased the property at age 18 after he was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft.
When he joined the Miami Heat in 2010, the basketball star bought a 16,000-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion for $9 million in Coconut Grove, Fla.
James returned to Ohio after four seasons with the Heat and put the Miami property back on the market in October 2014 for $17 million. He eventually reduced the price to $15 million and sold it in August 2015 for $13.4 million.
James currently resides in California with his wife, Savannah, and their three children: Bronny, 21, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 11.