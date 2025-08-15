EXCLUSIVE LeeAnne Locken Teases New Show With 'RHOD' Costars Cary Deuber and Kameron Westcott: 'We're Going to Have a Great Time' Source: SJWORK/ MEGA LeeAnne Locken chats exclusively with OK! about reuniting with her 'RHOD' cast members for a new show. Molly Claire Goddard Aug. 15 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken just dropped a major update! After the Texas franchise went off the air in 2021, three of the major cast members are reuniting for an all-new talk show to give audiences the Lone Star energy they've been missing. Locken exclusively spoke with OK! at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon about working with Cary Dueber and Kameron Westcott again, what people can expect from the project and why each of their perspectives is important.

New Show With Former 'RHOD' Cast Members

Source: SJWORK / MEGA LeeAnne Locken is teaming up with Cary Deuber and Kameron Westcott again.

"Cary, Kameron and I were doing a little local show in Dallas on Fox Four and literally, the general manager came out and said, 'You three together are insane! We love it! We want you all to do a late night talk show,'" Locken revealed about the genesis of the upcoming project. "We were like, 'Really? Okay! Let's do it!'" she said. "So, we've got Housewives Confidential coming up with Cary Deuber, Kameron Westcott and LeeAnne Locken. We're talking s--- about all of the behind-the-scenes of The Real Housewives of Dallas, especially stories you've never heard before. We'll also go through today's crazy news and see how Kameron would respond and how Cary and I would respond. We're going to have a great time."

What Fans Can Expect From the Show

Source: @leeannelocken/INSTAGRAM LeeAnne Locken promised the behind-the-scenes tea on 'RHOD.'

According to Locken, the trio will get into all of the drama that fans never got to see. "Every time we're out and about, that's all people want to ask us. Like, 'what happened?' We want our audience to really know. Not what production showed you, not what was written by Bravo, but what really happened to us," the travel host explained. "We've done enough years that between all of us, there's plenty of secrets to get out," she added of the juicy details.

Viewers Questions Will Be Answered

Source: SJWORK / MEGA LeeAnne Locken said she, Cary Deuber and Kameron Westcott will be answering fan questions.

As for what else viewers can expect, Locken said people should start prepping their questions. "We will answer them on air," she confirmed. "It will be on Fox Four but it will also put it on podcast platforms as well," the Bravo alum said. "You'll be able to see it all over. We're just we're excited to get loosey goosey and crazy and not give an F what the world thinks. We'll answer the questions with truth, dignity and a h--- of a lot of humor."

Source: SJWORK / MEGA LeeAnne Locken 'loves' having the perspective of Cary Deuber and Kameron Westcott.