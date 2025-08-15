LeeAnne Locken Teases New Show With 'RHOD' Costars Cary Deuber and Kameron Westcott: 'We're Going to Have a Great Time'
The Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken just dropped a major update!
After the Texas franchise went off the air in 2021, three of the major cast members are reuniting for an all-new talk show to give audiences the Lone Star energy they've been missing.
Locken exclusively spoke with OK! at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon about working with Cary Dueber and Kameron Westcott again, what people can expect from the project and why each of their perspectives is important.
New Show With Former 'RHOD' Cast Members
"Cary, Kameron and I were doing a little local show in Dallas on Fox Four and literally, the general manager came out and said, 'You three together are insane! We love it! We want you all to do a late night talk show,'" Locken revealed about the genesis of the upcoming project.
"We were like, 'Really? Okay! Let's do it!'" she said. "So, we've got Housewives Confidential coming up with Cary Deuber, Kameron Westcott and LeeAnne Locken. We're talking s--- about all of the behind-the-scenes of The Real Housewives of Dallas, especially stories you've never heard before. We'll also go through today's crazy news and see how Kameron would respond and how Cary and I would respond. We're going to have a great time."
What Fans Can Expect From the Show
According to Locken, the trio will get into all of the drama that fans never got to see. "Every time we're out and about, that's all people want to ask us. Like, 'what happened?' We want our audience to really know. Not what production showed you, not what was written by Bravo, but what really happened to us," the travel host explained.
"We've done enough years that between all of us, there's plenty of secrets to get out," she added of the juicy details.
Viewers Questions Will Be Answered
As for what else viewers can expect, Locken said people should start prepping their questions. "We will answer them on air," she confirmed.
"It will be on Fox Four but it will also put it on podcast platforms as well," the Bravo alum said. "You'll be able to see it all over. We're just we're excited to get loosey goosey and crazy and not give an F what the world thinks. We'll answer the questions with truth, dignity and a h--- of a lot of humor."
"I really love about having the three of us," Locken added. "If I said it by myself, people would be like, 'Oh, that's just LeeAnne and her jealousy.' But when you have me say it, then Kameron says, 'Oh, yeah. That's right, girl!' And then Cary being like, 'Oh, yeah. I remember that.' That's why it's so exciting to get the three of us on there because you get really three truly different types of personalities telling the truth."