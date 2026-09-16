Vulnerable Lena Dunham Says She Felt 'Powerless' During Surrogacy Journey as She Welcomes Baby With Husband Luis Felber During U.S. Stay

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Lena Dunham is a mother! The Girls actress, 40, revealed that she and her husband, Luis Felber, welcomed their first child via surrogate and opened up about the anxiety-filled process in an op-ed for Vogue published on Wednesday, September 16.

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Lena Dunham Opened Up on Surrogacy Journey

Source: MEGA Lena Dunham and Luis Felber got married in September 2021.

"All there was to do was wait. Track milestones, continue calculating, try not to allow ourselves to become too attached to this person who was really just an idea," Dunham recalled. "My husband was better at the waiting, but he hadn’t spent the last 12 years circling the fertility drain, and he offered as many hopeful assurances as he could without making false promises." Dunham has frequently spoken about her health struggles, including her decision to undergo a hysterectomy at 31 in 2017 due to severe endometriosis, a painful condition affecting the uterus.

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Lena Dunham Said She Felt 'Powerless'

Source: MEGA Lena Dunham revealed she got a hysterectomy at 31 in 2017.

As the couple, who married in 2021, waited for their baby girl to be born, Dunham admitted that she felt "powerless" as she was "unable to feel the physical changes of a growing fetus." The American Horror Story actress explained that by the seventh month of the pregnancy, she started to feel "insane," constantly asking herself, "If I was pregnant, would I be doing this? How about this? And this?"

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The Baby Girl Arrived 13 Days Past Her Due Date

Source: MEGA Lena Dunham and Luis Felber welcomed their daughter in the U.S. but were planning to head back to their home in London.

"The answer was that I had no idea," she confessed. Dunham said that her daughter arrived 13 days past her due date, "in the face of a solar eclipse and a meteor shower." "I sat on a hospital bed, between the legs of a woman I hadn’t known a year ago, waiting for a glimpse of this person who I had been waiting for with something related to patience, but also none at all," she wrote. "I forgot to look down until I heard our baby’s cry. I saw her face, gasping just as she did."

Lena Dunham Said She Was 'Expanding Her Family in New Ways'

Source: MEGA Lena Dunham revealed she was in the 'process' of growing her family in June 2025.