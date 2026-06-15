Are Lena the Plug and Adam22 Divorcing? Everything to Know So Far About the Split Drama and Identity Theft Claims
June 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Lena the Plug Allegedly Filed for Divorce From Adam22
Are Lena the Plug and Adam22's marriage on the rocks?
On June 1, TMZ reported the adult film star filed for divorce from the YouTuber after three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as April 15.
According to the divorce documents obtained by Page Six, Lena asked to keep half of their $1.152 million worth of real estate, along with the couple's furniture, appliances, collectibles, arts and jewelry.
She also requested that their $100,000 savings account, $5,000 in cash and estimated $40,000 value of their podcasts, "No Jumper" and "Plug Talk," be divided equally.
"I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates," Lena said.
Claiming she was unemployed, the content creator requested $3,000 per month in spousal support.
Two days after the news broke, Adam shared screenshots of the reports, featuring the word "FREEDOM" prominently across the post.
Lena the Plug Shared a Cryptic Message After the Divorce Filing
In a June 4 Instagram Story, Lena told her followers she would be "addressing everything soon."
"This is not a publicity stunt," the mom-of-one added.
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Lena the Plug Claimed Identity Theft Behind Divorce Filing
While rumors of a divorce dominated social media, Lena raised eyebrows when she claimed she is not divorcing Adam.
"The divorce drama explained…" she captioned a video on X.
In the nearly three-minute clip, Lena claimed "somebody has been trying to file for divorce" in her name.
"I found out that I was getting divorced when you guys found out that I was getting divorced," she said, adding she filed a police report on May 6 after discovering the alleged identity theft incident.
"Adam is not in charge of all my finances … I'm not filing for divorce. I'm not filing for custody. I'm not divorcing at all," Lena clarified. "I love my husband. We've been together for 10 years and I know that all of you are plotting for our downfall but it's not happening."
She continued, "This is such a weird situation. Honestly, if it didn't happen to me, I wouldn't believe it."
Adam22 Gushed About His Wife After Hoax Divorce Filing
Following Lena's revelation, Adam reposted his wife's video on Instagram Stories with the text, "I LOVE MY C---- I COULD NEVER TURN MY BACK ON HER ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding the filed divorce documents and identity theft allegations.
"I guess they finally figured out how to properly file for a divorce because now there is a legitimate case number at the courthouse under my name," Lena confirmed on social media. "They have been forging my signature — and I know who they are because their name is on the check that got sent to my house, claiming that I want to be divorced."