Are Lena the Plug and Adam22 Divorcing? Everything to Know So Far About the Split Drama and Identity Theft Claims

Lena the Plug claimed 'someone' has been fraudulently using her name to file court documents.

Lena the Plug and Adam22 allegedly separated in April.

Are Lena the Plug and Adam22's marriage on the rocks?

On June 1, TMZ reported the adult film star filed for divorce from the YouTuber after three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as April 15.

According to the divorce documents obtained by Page Six, Lena asked to keep half of their $1.152 million worth of real estate, along with the couple's furniture, appliances, collectibles, arts and jewelry.

She also requested that their $100,000 savings account, $5,000 in cash and estimated $40,000 value of their podcasts, "No Jumper" and "Plug Talk," be divided equally.

"I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates," Lena said.

Claiming she was unemployed, the content creator requested $3,000 per month in spousal support.

Two days after the news broke, Adam shared screenshots of the reports, featuring the word "FREEDOM" prominently across the post.