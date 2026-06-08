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Lena the Plug Shuts Down Adam22 Divorce Claims Amid Identity Theft Allegations

Composite photo of Lena the Plug and Adam22.
Source: @lenatheplug/INSTAGRAM; @lena.the.mom/INSTAGRAM

Lena the Plug denied filing for divorce.

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June 8 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

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Lena the Plug is adamant that her marriage to Adam22 is intact, despite reports of a divorce filing. In a video shared on X, the OnlyF--- star claimed a man has been fraudulently submitting court documents in her name.

“Somebody has been trying to file for divorce on my behalf,” Lena stated, revealing the dramatic turn of events.

She explained that the situation escalated last month when she received rejected paperwork from the courthouse containing her personal information and a check.

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Identity Theft Allegations Prompt Police Report

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Image of She claimed someone submitted documents in her name.
Source: @lena.the.mom/INSTAGRAM

She claimed someone submitted documents in her name.

Lena recognized the name on the check, recalling that the same individual had previously contacted the police, accusing Adam of abusing her. This accusation resulted in wellness checks at her home, which Lena denied.

After discovering the identity theft, Lena filed a police report on May 6. She believed the incident was resolved until Adam informed her of a TMZ report claiming she had filed for divorce. “I found out that I was getting divorced when you guys found out that I was getting divorced,” she insisted, highlighting her surprise.

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Adam22 Publicly Supports His Wife

Image of Adam22 publicly supported his wife online.
Source: @lena.the.mom/INSTAGRAM

Adam22 publicly supported his wife online.

Lena now faces the challenge of hiring an attorney to rectify the situation.

“Adam is not in charge of all my finances … I’m not filing for divorce. I’m not filing for custody. I’m not divorcing at all,” she emphasized. “I love my husband. We’ve been together for 10 years and I know that all of you are plotting for our downfall but it’s not happening.”

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Image of Lena the Plug filed a report over the identity theft allegations.
Source: @lena.the.mom/INSTAGRAM

Lena the Plug filed a report over the identity theft allegations.

Adam supported Lena by reposting her video on Instagram Stories, expressing his feelings toward her. He wrote, “I love my Citch I could never turn my back on her,” accompanied by heart emojis.

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Court Documents Tell a Different Story

However, court documents obtained by Page Six indicate a different story. Lena, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, allegedly filed for divorce on Monday after three years of marriage.

The documents also reveal that Lena claims she lacks access to financial resources in her marriage, stating, “I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates.”

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Questions Grow Over Marriage and Finances

Image of Conflicting court records fueled further questions.
Source: @lena.the.mom/INSTAGRAM

Conflicting court records fueled further questions.

Interestingly, Lena requested $3,000 in monthly spousal support from Adam, 42, despite stating she does not have a job. This discrepancy raises questions about the motivations behind her claims and the couple's financial dynamics.

As the story unfolds, the public remains captivated, eager for updates on this perplexing situation. Will Lena successfully clear her name? The future of her marriage hangs in the balance.

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