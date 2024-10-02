Leo Favarin's Journey of Artistic Mastery and Innovation
Following one's true passion can change not only a career but also one's life, and in Leo Favarin's case, this journey has turned his creativity into a mighty force that inspires and connects people from all over the world. The path to Leo Favarin becoming one of the most respected tattoo artists in the industry has been filled with passion and determination toward a steadfast commitment to his art. Since childhood, it was clear that Leo was not like everyone else. He expressed his difference through clothes, haircuts, and an artistic way that made him distinguished when he lived in São Paulo, Brazil, during a time when tattooing was a very radical act. The connection to art was always there, but it wasn't until later in life that he realized just how this passion would change his career and life.
Tattooing was not Leo's initial plan in life. He did the conventional thing, went to university, and found a good job; however, the dissatisfaction with this traditional route was undeniable. It was a profound turn in his life when he started to learn about Mokichi Okada’s philosophy which really brought art as a source of fulfillment and purpose to the fore. Right about this time, Leo's brother had just finished his tattoo apprenticeship and started churning out some pretty nice work. Witnessing these tattoos introduced Leo back to the world of art in a new way, and encouraged by his brother, Leo began to delve into tattooing himself. What had been an instantaneous side interest was now the all-consuming passion that made him give up everything for the new dream.
The leap into tattooing wasn’t without challenges. Leo started the apprenticeship in 2009 in Batattoo, São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo, taking an hour to and fro to learn and refine his art skills. The years of hard work paid off when he finished his apprenticeship and did his first professional tattooing in December 2010. Since then, Leo never looked back. His journey led him to being featured in notable tattoo magazines such as Tattoo Life, where he shared how his signature style evolved, blending black and grey realism with illustrative elements. That skill for black and grey realism, mixed with illustrative influences, has become his signature style, and it's managed to capture the attention of the tattoo industry and clients alike worldwide.
Leo's career is marked by remarkable achievements that fully bespeak his influence and artistry. His knowledge and experience are not only recognized by his work in the tattoo world but also by being part of an art exhibit. Apart from that, Leo has tattooed high-profile individuals, adding to his growing reputation as one of the most skilled and sought-after artists in the field.
What sets Leo apart from others in the industry is his unique style, and the ability to merge the realistic black and gray with illustrative techniques into tattoos that literally come off of the body and flow with the anatomy. Attentions to detail and commitments to creating art to accentuate the human form have earned him the reputation for astonishing large-scale works. Many of Leo's works take multiple sessions to complete, with a full arm sleeve taking around six sessions, five hours each. He believes in perfection and thus is very meticulous with his work, and his clients trust his vision to bring their ideas to life.
Leo's name is today synonymous with excellence in tattooing. His skills have taken him through the doors of some of the most exclusive tattoo studios in the world, and his clients are willing to wait a year for an appointment. With a large focus on full-body suits and collaborating with some of the largest names in the industry, what Leo has in store promises to push the boundaries in tattoo art even further. Even after all this going so well, Leo keeps his feet on the ground, open to new learning, and does things nobody would have thought possible. His work not only transforms skin but also inspires the lives of those who wear his art. To follow Leo Favarin’s journey and see his latest creations, visit his Instagram @leofavarink, where art and passion come together to create unforgettable masterpieces.