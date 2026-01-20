Leonardo DiCaprio's Hilarious 1991 'Teen Beat' Interview Resurfaces After Golden Globes Roast
The internet never forgets, especially when it comes to Hollywood gems.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s 1991 interview with Teen Beat took center stage during the 2026 Golden Globes, thanks to host Nikki Glaser's playful jab at the acclaimed actor.
While delivering her monologue at the Beverly Hilton, Glaser teased DiCaprio, 51, about his illustrious career accomplishments, jokingly noting he achieved them all before his current girlfriend, 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, turned 30.
After the laugh landed, Glaser quickly apologized for the "cheap" comment, but added, “We don’t know anything else about you, man. I'm serious. I looked!”
In a moment that had the audience chuckling, she pointed out, “The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was in Teen Beat Magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still 'pasta, pasta, and more pasta?'”
DiCaprio responded with a thumbs up and a big smile, silently confirming the claim as he mouthed, “Yes!”
“Look it up, that’s real!” Glaser challenged viewers, prompting an immediate online treasure hunt for the vintage interview.
Fans eagerly dug up the Teen Beat questionnaire, which revealed that DiCaprio indeed listed "pasta, pasta, and more pasta" as his favorite food while humorously misspelling "reggae" under his preferred music genre
The adorable handwritten responses quickly flooded social media, delighting fans everywhere.
Despite his charming appearance and infectious laughter throughout the evening, DiCaprio lost out on the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy to Timothée Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme. The category also included nominees George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice), and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).