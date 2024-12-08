Who Is Vittoria Ceretti? 6 Things to Know About Leonardo DiCaprio's Model Girlfriend

The now-26-year-old model began her career at age 14 through the Elite Model Look competition. After competing in the prestigious international modeling contest, she signed with the agency and expanded her career in the modeling industry.

Over the past few years, she has walked for Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine and Versace. She has also become the face of different campaigns for Valentino, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Givenchy, according to Models.com.

Ceretti notably graced the cover of Italian Vogue's July 2016 and September 2018 issues.

At 18, she posed for her first American Vogue cover.