Who Is Vittoria Ceretti? 6 Things to Know About Leonardo DiCaprio's Model Girlfriend
Vittoria Ceretti Is From Italy
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was born in Brescia, Italy, on June 7, 1998.
Vittoria Ceretti Is a Model
The now-26-year-old model began her career at age 14 through the Elite Model Look competition. After competing in the prestigious international modeling contest, she signed with the agency and expanded her career in the modeling industry.
Over the past few years, she has walked for Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine and Versace. She has also become the face of different campaigns for Valentino, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Givenchy, according to Models.com.
Ceretti notably graced the cover of Italian Vogue's July 2016 and September 2018 issues.
At 18, she posed for her first American Vogue cover.
She Did Not Always Want to Be a Model
Although she has a fruitful career in the industry, Ceretti admitted she "didn't always want to be a model."
"But once I started, I realized how much I loved it," she told Vogue after working on her first cover photoshoot for Vogue Italia.
She Was Previously Married to an Italian DJ
Ceretti tied the knot with Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in a ceremony in Ibiza on January 6, 2020. However, she hinted at their split when she stopped posting photos of Milleri in late 2022.
A few months later, she sparked dating rumors with the Catch Me If You Can star.
Vittoria Ceretti Started Dating Leonardo DiCaprio in 2023
Page Six published photos of DiCaprio and Ceretti enjoying their iced coffees and ice cream while strolling in Santa Barbara, Calif.
They were spotted on more outings in the months thereafter, including at a nightclub in Ibiza where they were seen dancing and kissing.
"They are in love," a source told Us Weekly. "Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together."
Engagement Rumors Swirl
DiCaprio and Ceretti dealt with engagement rumors after the model debuted a silver ring on her left ring finger in March.
E! News dismissed the speculations in November, reiterating they were not engaged.