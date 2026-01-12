or
BREAKING NEWS
Leonardo DiCaprio's Animated Moment Steals the Show at the 2026 Golden Globes: Watch the Viral Clip

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok; CBS

Leonardo DiCaprio’s candid Golden Globes moment went viral as fans speculated about his animated chat during the ceremony.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio may not have walked away with an award at the 2026 Golden Globes, but a candid moment caught on camera during a commercial break quickly became one of the most talked-about clips from the night.

A video shared by the Golden Globes TikTok account shows DiCaprio animatedly engaging with another attendee at the Beverly Hilton.

Image of Leonardo DiCaprio was caught on camera animatedly chatting during a commercial break at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok

Leonardo DiCaprio was caught on camera animatedly chatting during a commercial break at the 2026 Golden Globes.

In the roughly 30-second clip, the Titanic star points, gestures, and appears to reenact a moment from earlier in the evening, prompting widespread online reaction.

One person commented on the video: "He created a hundred memes in 30 seconds."

"Dude just showed his acting range while sitting at the table at the Globes," another wrote.

"New meme 2026 just unlocked," shared a third user.

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok

The candid moment quickly went viral online after the Golden Globes shared the clip on social media.

image of Leonardo DiCaprio went viral for showing his 'real personality' during the show.
Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok

Leonardo DiCaprio went viral for showing his 'real personality' during the show.

The clip struck a chord precisely because it showed a side of DiCaprio rarely seen in formal awards coverage: unfiltered, expressive and genuinely playful.

Many fans pointed out online that this seemingly off-the-cuff moment revealed his "real personality," a contrast to the typically composed public persona the actor maintains.

One person shared: "Looks like normal Leo to me."

While another wrote, "Leo in 'public' and Leo in private is such a different vibe. He should open up more."

Lip Reader Theories

image of Fans speculated DiCaprio was speaking with 'One Battle After Another' costar Chase Infiniti.
Source: Paramount Press Express

Fans speculated DiCaprio was speaking with 'One Battle After Another' costar Chase Infiniti.

Because the audio isn't clear, amateur lip readers jumped in to decode what he might be saying.

One popular theory suggests he said, "I was watching you with the K-pop thing, you were like, 'Who’s that? Is it, Oh, K-pop!'"

Users on TikTok theorized that the actor was likely chatting with One Battle After Another costar Chase Infiniti — a huge K-pop fan — after Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters swept two Golden Globes awards.

Uncomfortable Roast

Image of DiCaprio later missed out on Best Actor — Musical or Comedy, which went to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.
Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok

DiCaprio later missed out on Best Actor — Musical or Comedy, which went to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.

Even outside the viral clip, the internet buzzed about DiCaprio throughout the night.

Host Nikki Glaser roasted him in her opening monologue, saying, "What a career you've had, countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30."

The camera cut to DiCaprio, who looked uncomfortable with his lips pursed together.

"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up. I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991," Glaser continued. "Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta? Look it up. That's real."

DiCaprio’s film One Battle After Another led the night with nine nominations and took home several major awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Teyana Taylor.

DiCaprio ultimately missed out on the Best Actor — Musical or Comedy award, which went to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.

Cameras later caught the two stars embracing and chatting inside the Beverly Hilton, signaling there were no hard feelings over the loss.

