Leonardo DiCaprio's Animated Moment Steals the Show at the 2026 Golden Globes: Watch the Viral Clip
Jan. 12 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio may not have walked away with an award at the 2026 Golden Globes, but a candid moment caught on camera during a commercial break quickly became one of the most talked-about clips from the night.
A video shared by the Golden Globes TikTok account shows DiCaprio animatedly engaging with another attendee at the Beverly Hilton.
In the roughly 30-second clip, the Titanic star points, gestures, and appears to reenact a moment from earlier in the evening, prompting widespread online reaction.
One person commented on the video: "He created a hundred memes in 30 seconds."
"Dude just showed his acting range while sitting at the table at the Globes," another wrote.
"New meme 2026 just unlocked," shared a third user.
The clip struck a chord precisely because it showed a side of DiCaprio rarely seen in formal awards coverage: unfiltered, expressive and genuinely playful.
Many fans pointed out online that this seemingly off-the-cuff moment revealed his "real personality," a contrast to the typically composed public persona the actor maintains.
One person shared: "Looks like normal Leo to me."
While another wrote, "Leo in 'public' and Leo in private is such a different vibe. He should open up more."
Lip Reader Theories
Because the audio isn't clear, amateur lip readers jumped in to decode what he might be saying.
One popular theory suggests he said, "I was watching you with the K-pop thing, you were like, 'Who’s that? Is it, Oh, K-pop!'"
Users on TikTok theorized that the actor was likely chatting with One Battle After Another costar Chase Infiniti — a huge K-pop fan — after Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters swept two Golden Globes awards.
Uncomfortable Roast
Even outside the viral clip, the internet buzzed about DiCaprio throughout the night.
Host Nikki Glaser roasted him in her opening monologue, saying, "What a career you've had, countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30."
The camera cut to DiCaprio, who looked uncomfortable with his lips pursed together.
"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up. I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991," Glaser continued. "Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta? Look it up. That's real."
DiCaprio’s film One Battle After Another led the night with nine nominations and took home several major awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Teyana Taylor.
DiCaprio ultimately missed out on the Best Actor — Musical or Comedy award, which went to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.
Cameras later caught the two stars embracing and chatting inside the Beverly Hilton, signaling there were no hard feelings over the loss.