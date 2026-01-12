Leonardo DiCaprio's Animated Moment Steals the Show at the 2026 Golden Globes: Watch the Viral Clip

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio may not have walked away with an award at the 2026 Golden Globes, but a candid moment caught on camera during a commercial break quickly became one of the most talked-about clips from the night. A video shared by the Golden Globes TikTok account shows DiCaprio animatedly engaging with another attendee at the Beverly Hilton.

Leonardo DiCaprio was caught on camera animatedly chatting during a commercial break at the 2026 Golden Globes.

In the roughly 30-second clip, the Titanic star points, gestures, and appears to reenact a moment from earlier in the evening, prompting widespread online reaction. One person commented on the video: "He created a hundred memes in 30 seconds." "Dude just showed his acting range while sitting at the table at the Globes," another wrote. "New meme 2026 just unlocked," shared a third user.

The candid moment quickly went viral online after the Golden Globes shared the clip on social media.

Leonardo DiCaprio went viral for showing his 'real personality' during the show.

The clip struck a chord precisely because it showed a side of DiCaprio rarely seen in formal awards coverage: unfiltered, expressive and genuinely playful. Many fans pointed out online that this seemingly off-the-cuff moment revealed his "real personality," a contrast to the typically composed public persona the actor maintains. One person shared: "Looks like normal Leo to me." While another wrote, "Leo in 'public' and Leo in private is such a different vibe. He should open up more."

Lip Reader Theories

Source: Paramount Press Express Fans speculated DiCaprio was speaking with 'One Battle After Another' costar Chase Infiniti.

Because the audio isn't clear, amateur lip readers jumped in to decode what he might be saying. One popular theory suggests he said, "I was watching you with the K-pop thing, you were like, 'Who’s that? Is it, Oh, K-pop!'" Users on TikTok theorized that the actor was likely chatting with One Battle After Another costar Chase Infiniti — a huge K-pop fan — after Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters swept two Golden Globes awards.

Uncomfortable Roast

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok DiCaprio later missed out on Best Actor — Musical or Comedy, which went to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.