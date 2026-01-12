Leonardo DiCaprio Looks Uncomfortable as Nikki Glaser Makes 'Cheap Joke' About His 27-Year-Old Girlfriend in Ruthless Golden Globes Monologue
Jan. 11 2026, Published 8:22 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't thrilled over Nikki Glaser roasting his girlfriend.
In her 2026 Golden Globes monologue, the comedian called out his much-younger partner, Vittoria Ceretti, 27.
After Glaser praised the actor, 51, for his role in One Battle After Another, she didn't hold back in roasting his relationship.
"How good was Leo in One Battle? I mean, it's insane. So good. What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30," she quipped. "I mean, it's just insane."
The camera cut to DiCaprio, who looked uncomfortable with his lips pursed together.
"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up. I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991," Glaser continued. "Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta? Look it up. That's real."
When Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Start Dating?
Ceretti and DiCaprio started dating in 2023 after meeting in Milan. The brunette beauty opened up about what it’s like dating someone in the spotlight in a March 2025 interview.
"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she admitted. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."
- Leonardo DiCaprio's Supportive Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Attends His Movie Premiere But Skips the Red Carpet
- Leonardo DiCaprio Doesn't Mind That Fame Caused the 'Complete Loss' of His 'Private Life': 'That’s Just One of the Byproducts'
- Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Spanks Actor During Mediterranean Getaway
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ceretti has learned not to let the public attention on DiCaprio faze her.
"If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence,” she expressed.
Leonardo DiCaprio Feels Younger Than 51
The Titanic alum has famously dated younger women over the years, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Gigi Hadid.
In an August 2025 interview, he claimed he actually feels like he's in his 30s.
“I’m going to ask you a question, and you’re going to answer as quickly as you can. If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” Paul Thomas Anderson asked for an Esquire profile.
DiCaprio replied, “32," then corrected the journalist, "You turned emotionally thirty-five last year."
The movie star added of turning 50 last year, "Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."