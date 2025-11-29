EXCLUSIVE Leonardo DiCaprio's Clean-Living Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti 'Beside Herself With Panic' He Is Set to Ditch Her — After A-Lister Drops $33K on Bar Tab During Wild Night of Partying With Old Pal Tobey Maguire Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, is nervous about his partying ways, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 29 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Leonardo DiCaprio has left his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti "rattled to the core" after a marathon night of partying in London that ended with a $33,000 bar bill – and insiders tell OK! the model now fears he is preparing to move on. DiCaprio, 51, had been in the capital to appear at the BFI Southbank for a discussion about his new action comedy One Battle After Another, released in September.

Source: MEGA The actor was seen partying in London.

But within hours of leaving the event he headed to members-only Annabel's in Mayfair, where he and old friend Tobey Maguire, 50, spent the night drinking premium tequila while club staff scrambled across the neighborhood to source seven bottles of Casa Azul. One insider at the club said: "Leo and Tobey geared up for a big night and told staff to track down the bottles however they could. The bill was massive – and that was only the tequila." The source added: "Leo didn't leave until about 3 a.m. and seemed in an incredibly upbeat mood – it's the most relaxed people have seen him in ages." While the night out raised eyebrows for its extravagance, sources say it has had a far deeper emotional fallout for Ceretti, who has long been seen as DiCaprio's most serious partner in years. Friends say the clean-living model, known for her disciplined routine and strict approach to physical and mental well-being, is "spiraling" and "beside herself with panic" over fears she may soon join the long list of partners the actor has split from once they approach their mid-20s.

Source: MEGA The actress is worrying about her boyfriend's partying habits, a source claims.

One source close to the couple said: "Vittoria has heard every joke about the age thing, and usually she brushes it off, but lately it's been getting under her skin." The source added she worries "Leo slipping back into hardcore party mode is a sign he's distancing himself from her and getting set to enjoy being single again." Ceretti, 27, has publicly defended her and DiCaprio's age-gap relationship before. In March, she told Vogue France, "If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence." But that confidence has reportedly taken a hit in recent weeks. Another source close to her said: "She knows she's 27, and even though she tries not to think about it, she's terrified the countdown has started to getting dumped by Leo. She's really beside herself right now."

Source: MEGA The pair met in Milan.

Ceretti and DiCaprio met in Milan – though the model has declined to elaborate on the circumstances – and have been linked since summer 2023, shortly after they were spotted together in Los Angeles and later dancing at a club in Ibiza. Her close bond with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 82, has been widely credited with helping the relationship endure beyond the actor's typical pattern. One source said: "Irmelin championed Vittoria from the beginning. She liked that Vittoria had her own life and wouldn't just float around Leo." The source added: "But even with that support, Vittoria can feel the pressure now." DiCaprio, meanwhile, is awaiting confirmation of his next major role, rumored to be in Michael Mann's sequel to the 1995 thriller Heat, where he is said to be in line for the role originally played by Val Kilmer.

Source: MEGA The model is 'worried she's about to become his next ex,' a source said.