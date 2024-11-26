Never Married Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Shocks Fans With Rumors He's Engaged to Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26: 'Oh My God???'
Will Leonardo DiCaprio always be the world's hottest bachelor?
Fans are going wild amid mounting rumors the Titanic actor, 50 — who has never been married — might be engaged to his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 26.
Speculation emerged back in March after the Italian fashion model was seen with a diamond heart-shaped ring on that finger during a lunch date outing with DiCaprio, however, a source at the time insisted The Wolf of Wall Street star hadn't popped the question and claimed Ceretti owned the ring since 2022.
Despite previous denial of an engagement, rumors recently resurfaced after an email was sent to celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi exposing the couple's alleged plans to marry — though a source later confirmed to Page Six that the lovebirds are still not engaged.
"This is nothing more than an Internet rumor," the insider told the outlet on Tuesday, November 26, in reaction to online buzz.
After the rumor went viral once again on social media, fans freaked out, as DiCaprio not only appears to be breaking his infamous "25 and under" rule — which stems from the A-list actor notoriously dating women in their early 20s — but also might become a husband for the very first time in his life.
"He broke the rule," one shocked X user pointed out of Ceretti's age, as another gasped: "Oh my god??? He’s making a life long commitment to someone over 25????"
"He hit 50 and realized that it was finally time to settle down. lol," a third supporter joked, while a fourth fan chimed in, "forget the being older than 25, Leo has never married so this is a huge deal!"
Meanwhile, one hater predicted: "She’s past his age limit. This ain’t gonna last."
DiCaprio and Ceretti first sparked dating rumors in August 2023 when they were spotted on an ice cream date in Santa Barbra, Calif., after the Killers of the Flower Moon star's fling with Gigi Hadid, 29, appeared to fizzle out.
Hadid and DiCaprio's romance even took fans by surprise because she was older than 25.
DiCaprio's last super serious relationship was with actress Camila Morrone, 27, whom he dated from 2017 to 2022. The Revenant actor was mocked at the time for seeming to break up with the Daisy Jones & The Six star once she reached the age of 25.
In the past, DiCaprio also dated celebrities Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively and more.
As one of Hollywood's most famous actors, DiCaprio is more than aware the public will always be invested in his dating life and other aspects of his daily realities.
DiCaprio has accepted it, however, as he promised himself as a young teen to "never squander this opportunity."
"A lot of other stuff comes hand in hand with [being a successful actor]," he said back in January. "The complete loss of your private life. And you know what, a lot of people have to deal with a lot harsher things than having their private life be public knowledge."
"That’s just one of the byproducts," DiCaprio concluded.