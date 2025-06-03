Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Less Bloated' and 'Slimmer' Appearance Shows Signs of Ozempic, Experts Reveal
Leonardo DiCaprio debuted a new face at the Cannes Film Festival that has fans stirring.
The movie star, 50, showcased a noticeably slimmer complexion and physique that experts speculate could be from Ozempic.
Is Leonardo DiCaprio on Ozempic?
"Leo DiCaprio looks visibly less bloated and appears slimmer. While it certainly could be from diet and exercise alone and minimizing his intake of alcohol, it could also be by the assistance of a GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic," said Chris Bustamante DNP, NP-C, and founder of Lushful Aesthetics.
Bustamante noted that these medications curb appetite and decrease the desire to consume alcohol. DiCaprio has been spotted out drinking several times in public, including during a wild night after the 2024 Oscars.
"[GLP-1s are] a win-win for people looking to adjust to a healthier lifestyle. Regardless, Leo is looking great!" he continued.
Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in NYC, noticed significant "volume loss in his facial features, particularly in the cheeks and midface region."
"These changes are often consistent with overall weight reduction, which can occur gradually due to lifestyle changes or more rapidly with the assistance of medications such as Ozempic," Dr. Vasyukevich explained. "This type of facial transformation is not uncommon and tends to reflect the broader effects of weight loss on soft tissue volume."
DiCaprio showed off his frame in a sleek black suit and bow tie while presenting Robert De Niro with an Honorary Palme d'Or in France.
Fans are privy to DiCaprio's dramatic transformation.
"He looks remarkably healthier and less bloated and red in the face," wrote a Reddit user on a video of him and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.
"Looks like he's joined the Ozempic bandwagon," another person added.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Weight Loss
The Titanic alum further flaunted his physique during an April vacation to Ibiza with his woman.
"Leo has lost weight before, but this time it's different because it's not for a movie role," an insider told an outlet at the time.
A large reason why he slimmed down his figure was, allegedly, for the sake of his girlfriend of two years.
"He is recovering and getting in shape to keep up with Vittoria," the source explained. "She has a big influence on him, and he is very much in love with her. Now she is part of his world, and he intends to keep it that way."
However, the model was "by no means repelled by the way he looked before."
"She is the most real girl he has ever had, and she gives him a sense of sincere love," the insider added. "It is clear that they both appreciate what they have. She understands that his schedule can change and never shows jealousy."