Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Frees Her Nipples on Red Carpet: Photos

Photo of Vittoria Ceretti
Source: MEGA

Vittoria Ceretti gave a peek at everything underneath at an event.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, exposed it all on the red carpet.

The model, 26, bared her nipples at The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala in New York City on Thursday, May 1.

vittoria ceretti nipples out
Source: MEGA

Vittoria Ceretti exposed her nipples on the red carpet.

Ceretti left pasties behind as she went braless on the step and repeat, donned in a sheer dress that exhibited both her b------ and panties underneath. She paired the long-sleeve, maroon maxi with black sandals and a chunky gold bangle on each wrist.

The brunette beauty kept her long locks loose and flowing and her makeup simple as she mugged for the camera.

Ceretti was joined by several other A-listers at the event, including Brooks Nader, Heidi Klum, Gayle King and FKA Twigs.

vittoria ceretti nipples out
Source: MEGA

Vittoria Ceretti bared her underwear beneath her outfit.

DiCaprio's girlfriend is no stranger to showing some skin. She went topless on the cover of Vogue France in March, wearing nothing but sheer Louis Vuitton tights with disheveled hair.

Ceretti — who lives between Los Angeles and Italy — has compared herself to other models since she was little.

"I felt in competition with a girl in my class. Well, competition isn't the right word, because we were friends, but I thought she was gorgeous," she told the publication in French. "I loved her look, even her braces and glasses; I wanted them. I was dying to be like her."

vittoria ceretti nipples out
Source: MEGA

Vittoria Ceretti is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, she "learned to be happy" with her look and doesn't pit herself against others today.

"It's true that if I miss out on a job, someone else will get it instead. But I don't feel it as competition. Probably because I was lucky enough to land the things I dreamed of," she added. "If things are turning around now, I'm proud and happy for the other girls. I don't feel any rivalry. It's more mutual support."

vittoria ceretti nipples out
Source: MEGA

Vittoria Ceretti wore a revealing maroon frock.

Ceretti and DiCaprio, 50, first sparked dating rumors in August 2023 when they were photographed enjoying ice cream and ice coffees in Santa Barbara, Calif. A few days later, they were seen dancing and kissing at a nightclub in Ibiza.

They became exclusive in November of that year when they displayed PDA at his 49th birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

"They are in love," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together."

A second insider added that they "kissed a couple times" throughout the night as well.

They put their romance on full display in front of several celeb attendees, including Tobey Maguire, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Rita Ora.

