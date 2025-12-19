Leonardo DiCaprio Stuns Fans with Shocking Confession: He's Never Rewatched 'Titanic'

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio dropped a bombshell during a recent chat with Jennifer Lawrence: he has never rewatched his iconic 1997 film Titanic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Variety/YouTube Leonardo DiCaprio admitted he never rewatched ‘Titanic.’

Article continues below advertisement

"No, I haven't seen it in forever," DiCaprio, 51, admitted when Lawrence asked him about it during Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors event on Wednesday, December 17. “Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it as a movie now, it’s so good!” Lawrence, 35, urged him, obviously surprised by his admission.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Variety/YouTube Jennifer Lawrence alluded to Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history.

Article continues below advertisement

DiCaprio explained that he doesn’t “really watch my films,” although he did confess to catching “some” here and there. When Lawrence asked if she ever revisits her own films, he prompted her to reveal her thoughts. “No. I’ve never made something like Titanic. If I did, I would watch it,” she laughed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Titanic' was a blockbuster film released in 1997.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lawrence then opened up about how she once drunkenly rewatched her 2013 film American Hustle. "I was like, ‘I wonder if I’m good at acting?’ I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is,” she chuckled.

Article continues below advertisement

The chat took an amusing turn when Lawrence recalled a funny incident on the set involving Ambien. She revealed that she accidentally took the sleep aid before work one morning, leading to some unexpected hallucinations during a dance scene with Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the second Hunger Games movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have worked together on previous films.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was a dance scene, and I was hallucinating,” Lawrence disclosed. She struggled to remember her lines, recalling, “Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me because maybe she didn’t know that I was on an Ambien. But I kept asking the director, ‘Wait, and what does this mean?'”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence appeared in ‘The Hunger Games’ movies.