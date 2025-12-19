Leonardo DiCaprio Stuns Fans with Shocking Confession: He's Never Rewatched 'Titanic'
Dec. 19 2025, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio dropped a bombshell during a recent chat with Jennifer Lawrence: he has never rewatched his iconic 1997 film Titanic.
"No, I haven't seen it in forever," DiCaprio, 51, admitted when Lawrence asked him about it during Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors event on Wednesday, December 17.
“Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it as a movie now, it’s so good!” Lawrence, 35, urged him, obviously surprised by his admission.
DiCaprio explained that he doesn’t “really watch my films,” although he did confess to catching “some” here and there.
When Lawrence asked if she ever revisits her own films, he prompted her to reveal her thoughts.
“No. I’ve never made something like Titanic. If I did, I would watch it,” she laughed.
Lawrence then opened up about how she once drunkenly rewatched her 2013 film American Hustle. "I was like, ‘I wonder if I’m good at acting?’ I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is,” she chuckled.
The chat took an amusing turn when Lawrence recalled a funny incident on the set involving Ambien. She revealed that she accidentally took the sleep aid before work one morning, leading to some unexpected hallucinations during a dance scene with Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the second Hunger Games movie.
“It was a dance scene, and I was hallucinating,” Lawrence disclosed.
She struggled to remember her lines, recalling, “Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me because maybe she didn’t know that I was on an Ambien. But I kept asking the director, ‘Wait, and what does this mean?'”
DiCaprio and Lawrence have a history together, having shared the screen in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up.
Lawrence revealed DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet drove her "crazy” while filming a scene in a car together for the 2021 movie.
“I don’t know what it was… Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after the pandemic lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene,” she said.
She continued: “And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.’ I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was h---.”
Still, she said it was "cool" to work with both of the actors.
DiCaprio and Lawrence are working together in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming horror film What Happens at Night.