10 Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies: 'The Hunger Games,' 'Don't Look Up' and More
American Hustle
Directed by David O. Russell, the 2013 film American Hustle featured Jennifer Lawrence as the wife of Christian Bale's character, a man whose dabbles in loan-sharking and forgery changes, but when his wife then enters the picture, it causes everything to fall apart.
American Hustle also features Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams.
Don't Look Up
Lawrence teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio in the hit film. Their characters, both astronauts, try to save humanity from an approaching comet they both discover.
"This movie came from my burgeoning terror about the climate crisis and the fact that we live in a society that tends to place it as the fourth or fifth news story, or in some cases even deny that it's happening, and how horrifying that is, but at the same time preposterously funny," the movie's creator, Adam McKay, told Entertainment Weekly.
Joy
Joy, directed and written by Russell, explores the life of self-made millionaire Joy Mangano, who savors wealth after launching her business empire. But her fortune comes with negative things as she suffers betrayal, heartbreak, treachery and more, which challenges her as a person and a businesswoman.
Cooper, Robert De Niro, Édgar Ramirez, Diane Ladd, Virginia Madsen, Dascha Polanco and Elisabeth Röhm also appeared in the flick.
Mother!
Starring Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and Kristen Wiig, Mother! is an American fantasy drama about a young woman and her husband whose lives get disrupted after a mysterious couple arrives in the countryside.
No Hard Feelings
In No Hard Feelings, a woman is hired by a couple to seduce and date their inexperienced and awkward son. Although it sounds like an easy job, she finds it hard to do so until they fall in love with each other "in another way."
The film won the Campy Flick of the Year at the Dorian Awards and the Trippiest Movie of the Year at the Golden Schmoes Awards.
Passengers
Passengers, directed by Morten Tyldum and written by Jon Spaihts, is about two passengers of an interstellar spacecraft traveling alongside other passengers. They wake up 90 years too early than scheduled after the ship malfunctions.
While enjoying their lives before reaching their destination, they find out that everyone, including the 5,000 other people onboard, is in danger because of an incident on the ship, and they are the only ones who can save them.
The 2016 film also starred Chris Pratt alongside Michael Sheen, Andy García and Laurence Fishburne.
Silver Linings Playbook
Based on Matthew Quick's The Silver Linings Playbook, the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook is set in Ridley Park, Penn., where a bipolar man starts his journey to win back his estranged wife following his release from a psychiatric hospital. He meets a woman who wants to help him with his wish if he joins a dance competition with her.
Lawrence and Cooper worked on the film, while De Niro, John Ortiz, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker and Shea Whigham appeared in supporting roles.
The Hunger Games
The first film of The Hunger Games trilogy, the 2018 The Hunger Games tells the life of 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen, who joins the annual battle royale and fights against other teens as a volunteer from District 12. She meets Peeta Mellark, who previously saved her life, and faces him at the final part of the games.
Winter's Bone
Winter's Bone served as an adaptation of Daniel Woodrell's novel of the same name. Released in 2010, the Debra Granik-directed film explores the life of a poverty-stricken girl who needs to find his missing father to prevent her family from getting evicted from a rural area in Missouri.
The multi-awarded film garnered several awards, including the Best Actress Award at the Detroit Film Critics Society and Best Ensemble at the Gotham Independent Film Awards.
X-Men: Days Of Future Past
Lawrence unleashed her superhero side and joined the cast members of the 2014 film X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Starring Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, Halle Berry and James McAvoy, among others, the superhero flick highlights two time periods as Logan travels back to 1973 to change history and prevent an impending destruction that can harm all living things.
X-Men: Days Of Future Past brought home an award for Lawrence: Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards.