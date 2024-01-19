10 Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies: 'The Hunger Games,' 'Don't Look Up' and More

Lawrence teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio in the hit film. Their characters, both astronauts, try to save humanity from an approaching comet they both discover.

"This movie came from my burgeoning terror about the climate crisis and the fact that we live in a society that tends to place it as the fourth or fifth news story, or in some cases even deny that it's happening, and how horrifying that is, but at the same time preposterously funny," the movie's creator, Adam McKay, told Entertainment Weekly.