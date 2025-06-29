Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Has Major Wardrobe Malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: See Her Ripped Gown
Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, had a major wardrobe malfunction while attending Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding festivities in Venice, Italy.
The 27-year-old wore a vintage silver Dolce & Gabbana dress to the couple’s pajama-themed party on Saturday, June 28. While stunning, the model’s gown ripped at the seams during the star-studded bash.
Vittoria Ceretti's Wardrobe Malfunction
In photos from Ceretti’s Instagram Story, she shared a glimpse of how one rip spiraled into an even bigger tear. “How it started,” she wrote alongside a small rip in the front of her frock.
“How it’s going,” she added to the second look, where her legs were completely exposed beneath the gigantic hole.
The model was spotted wearing the sparkly Dolce gown as she left the Gritti Palace on Saturday, where many of the celebrity guests partied throughout the weekend.
Vittoria Ceretti Dishes About Leonardo DiCaprio Romance
Ceretti and DiCaprio’s relationship is speculated to have begun in August 2023, with many public appearances since.
As OK! previously reported, the high-fashion model opened up in a cover story in March, where she disclosed she isn’t very fond of being referred to as DiCaprio’s girlfriend, given that she started her successful modeling career at the age of 14.
“As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” she said.
“And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex,” Ceretti continued.
Vittoria Ceretti Despises Being 'Labeled' as Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend
The brunette babe elaborated on how “labeling” someone’s partner beneath their own accolades wasn’t something she agreed with.
“So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you,” she said.
During her candid cover story, Ceretti revealed for the first time where she and the Titanic star met, saying their first encounter was in Milan, Italy. However, she didn’t disclose much more as she “prefers to not go into details” about their romance.
Vittoria Ceretti Was Married Before Dating Leonardo DiCaprio
She also dished on how to handle jealousy when it comes to dating the Hollywood heartthrob. “If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed,” Ceretti said. “Because love protects and gives confidence.”
Before her relationship with DiCaprio, Ceretti was married to Matteo Milleri, a prominent DJ known as Anyma. The former spouses were married in a 2020 ceremony in Ibiza before they split in 2023.