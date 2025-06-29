or
Article continues below advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Has Major Wardrobe Malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: See Her Ripped Gown

photo of Vittoria Ceretti
Source: MEGA;@vittoria/Instagram

The model is lucky her entire dress didn't fall apart!

By:

June 29 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, had a major wardrobe malfunction while attending Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding festivities in Venice, Italy.

The 27-year-old wore a vintage silver Dolce & Gabbana dress to the couple’s pajama-themed party on Saturday, June 28. While stunning, the model’s gown ripped at the seams during the star-studded bash.

Article continues below advertisement

Vittoria Ceretti's Wardrobe Malfunction

leonardo dicaprios vittoria ceretti wardrobe malfunction jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding bash
Source: @vittoria/Instagram

Vittoria Ceretti wore her ripped gown to the Gritti Palace on Saturday, June 28.

In photos from Ceretti’s Instagram Story, she shared a glimpse of how one rip spiraled into an even bigger tear. “How it started,” she wrote alongside a small rip in the front of her frock.

“How it’s going,” she added to the second look, where her legs were completely exposed beneath the gigantic hole.

The model was spotted wearing the sparkly Dolce gown as she left the Gritti Palace on Saturday, where many of the celebrity guests partied throughout the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Vittoria Ceretti Dishes About Leonardo DiCaprio Romance

actor leonardo dicaprios vittoria ceretti wardrobe malfunction jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding
Source: mega

The model and actor met in Milan, Italy.

Ceretti and DiCaprio’s relationship is speculated to have begun in August 2023, with many public appearances since.

As OK! previously reported, the high-fashion model opened up in a cover story in March, where she disclosed she isn’t very fond of being referred to as DiCaprio’s girlfriend, given that she started her successful modeling career at the age of 14.

“As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” she said.

“And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex,” Ceretti continued.

MORE ON:
Leonardo DiCaprio

Article continues below advertisement

Vittoria Ceretti Despises Being 'Labeled' as Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend

actor leonardo dicaprios vittoria ceretti wardrobe malfunction jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding bash
Source: mega

The couple stared dating in 2023.

The brunette babe elaborated on how “labeling” someone’s partner beneath their own accolades wasn’t something she agreed with.

“So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you,” she said.

During her candid cover story, Ceretti revealed for the first time where she and the Titanic star met, saying their first encounter was in Milan, Italy. However, she didn’t disclose much more as she “prefers to not go into details” about their romance.

Vittoria Ceretti Was Married Before Dating Leonardo DiCaprio

leonardo dicaprios vittoria ceretti wardrobe malfunction jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding party
Source: mega

The model was married before she started dating the famed actor.

She also dished on how to handle jealousy when it comes to dating the Hollywood heartthrob. “If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed,” Ceretti said. “Because love protects and gives confidence.”

Before her relationship with DiCaprio, Ceretti was married to Matteo Milleri, a prominent DJ known as Anyma. The former spouses were married in a 2020 ceremony in Ibiza before they split in 2023.

