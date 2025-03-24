or
Model Vittoria Ceretti Admits 'It's Annoying' to Be Known as Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Instead of Being Recognized as an Individual

Composite photo of Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: @vittoria/instagram;mega

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio have yet to walk a red carpet together.

By:

March 24 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Model Vittoria Ceretti's career kicked off years before she started dating Leonardo DiCaprio in 2023, but she's still often referred to just as the actor's girlfriend — something she isn't fond of.

The star opened up about her famous romance in her new cover story for Vogue France, where she posed topless and wore just a pair of sheer white Louis Vuitton tights.

vittoria ceretti admits annoying known leonardo dicaprio girlfriend
Source: Vogue France/Carin Backoff

Vittoria Ceretti posed topless for the cover of 'Vogue France.'

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she confessed. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."

vittoria ceretti admits annoying known leonardo dicaprio girlfriend
Source: mega

Ceretti admitted it's 'annoying' to be known as Leonardo Dicaprio's girlfriend.

"So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you," the brunette beauty added.

For the very first time, Ceretti, 26, revealed the two met in Milan, but she noted she "prefers to not go into details" about their romance.

She insisted she doesn't get jealous despite women throwing themselves at DiCaprio, 50, explaining, "It's something you learn."

"If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed," Ceretti said. "Because love protects and gives confidence."

vittoria ceretti admits annoying known leonardo dicaprio girlfriend
Source: mega

The Italian star revealed she 'loves' the actor, who's nearly twice her age.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The one thing she did answer about her man was if she's watched The Titanic, to which she replied, "Who hasn't seen it? Or didn't like it? It's an iconic film..."

While the Hollywood heartthrob has quite the ladies' man reputation, an insider previously revealed his relationship with the Italian stunner seems different from the rest.

"No one has seen Leo this in love or this devoted to a woman, really ever," a source told a news outlet, adding DiCaprio "has totally integrated" her "into his family."

While the Growing Pains alum normally "keeps his girlfriends a little distant from his parents, Vittoria is completely in the mix."

"His loyalty is usually to his 'boys,' but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority over his time with his guy friends," the insider spilled. "He still hangs out with them, but Vittoria is usually included and if she’s not it’s because she’s off working somewhere out of town."

vittoria ceretti admits annoying known leonardo dicaprio girlfriend
Source: mega

The pair started dating in 2023 after meeting in Milan.

"They complain that he’s 'whipped' but Leo doesn’t care one bit," the source continued. "He’s absolutely head over heels for Vittoria and wants her around all the time, to the point where he’s now talking about her officially moving in with him."

"It’s a big shock but it does seem like Leo is finally headed towards settling down," the insider admitted.

The couple sparked engagement rumors in November when Ceretti stepped out with a diamond ring on that finger, but a source revealed the bauble is something she bought on her own years ago.

