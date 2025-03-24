Model Vittoria Ceretti Admits 'It's Annoying' to Be Known as Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Instead of Being Recognized as an Individual

"So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you," the brunette beauty added.

For the very first time, Ceretti, 26, revealed the two met in Milan, but she noted she "prefers to not go into details" about their romance.

She insisted she doesn't get jealous despite women throwing themselves at DiCaprio, 50, explaining, "It's something you learn."

"If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed," Ceretti said. "Because love protects and gives confidence."