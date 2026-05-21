Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lavish $50 Million Malibu House and Art Gallery Take Shape: Photos

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Leonardo DiCaprio’s new Malibu, Calif., home is undergoing a luxe transformation. New photos show a renovation is taking place to upgrade the $50 million estate, which will include premium interior finishes, new landscaping and furniture. Fresh additions will also reportedly be added to DiCaprio’s extensive art collection, which includes works by Basquiat, Frank Stella, Ed Ruscha, Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Banksy and Takashi Murakami.

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly purchased a $50 million home.

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According to a North Hillcrest report, the project is "halfway there,” as several “structural and framing elements” are complete.

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio is planning on building an art gallery.

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The house — which sits on two acres of scoped land — features a “lego-like structure…designed as a series of bars or boxes, all carefully nestled into the hillside.” There is an infinity pool located near the ocean, as well as solar panels surrounding the home.

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio has bought and sold four seaside homes in Malibu.

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The living room contains glass walls that neighbor additional living, dining and lounging areas, as well as several bedroom suites designated for visitors.

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio will be neighbors with Beyoncé.

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The top floor features a suite shaped like a “glass-walled box” that connects to the art gallery. It reportedly highlights medium brown hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves behind the bed, a midcentury modern-inspired fireplace and a private balcony with stunning ocean views.

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio's new estate has scenic ocean views.

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The extensive facility was designed by an architecture firm based in Seattle and Malibu. They did not explicitly confirm the Malibu house is for DiCaprio, but they did reveal it was made for an undisclosed “art collector” who wants their own private gallery.

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio's living room has glass walls.

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The finalized estate is expected to include an “exposed structural frame, upgraded to withstand prolonged sun and moisture exposure.” This feature is intended to support a “green roof” on top of the home that will “mask the structure below and blend the roof seamlessly…with its natural surroundings.”

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio's new home has several bedroom suites for visitors.

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North Hillcrest reports that the house is expected to be ready within the next year or two. Once DiCaprio moves in, he will be just a few doors down from Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Marc Andreessen and Laurene Powell Jobs.

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio's new home is reportedly 'halfway' done.

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This is far from DiCaprio’s first property in Malibu. He has bought and sold four seaside homes in the city over the past 30 years, including a $23 plot of land on Paradise Cove in 2016.

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Source: Patreon.com/NorthHillcrest Leonardo DiCaprio's new home sits on two acres of scoped land.