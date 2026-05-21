Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lavish $50 Million Malibu House and Art Gallery Take Shape: Photos
May 21 2026, Updated 2:33 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio’s new Malibu, Calif., home is undergoing a luxe transformation.
New photos show a renovation is taking place to upgrade the $50 million estate, which will include premium interior finishes, new landscaping and furniture.
Fresh additions will also reportedly be added to DiCaprio’s extensive art collection, which includes works by Basquiat, Frank Stella, Ed Ruscha, Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Banksy and Takashi Murakami.
According to a North Hillcrest report, the project is "halfway there,” as several “structural and framing elements” are complete.
The house — which sits on two acres of scoped land — features a “lego-like structure…designed as a series of bars or boxes, all carefully nestled into the hillside.” There is an infinity pool located near the ocean, as well as solar panels surrounding the home.
The living room contains glass walls that neighbor additional living, dining and lounging areas, as well as several bedroom suites designated for visitors.
The top floor features a suite shaped like a “glass-walled box” that connects to the art gallery. It reportedly highlights medium brown hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves behind the bed, a midcentury modern-inspired fireplace and a private balcony with stunning ocean views.
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The extensive facility was designed by an architecture firm based in Seattle and Malibu. They did not explicitly confirm the Malibu house is for DiCaprio, but they did reveal it was made for an undisclosed “art collector” who wants their own private gallery.
The finalized estate is expected to include an “exposed structural frame, upgraded to withstand prolonged sun and moisture exposure.” This feature is intended to support a “green roof” on top of the home that will “mask the structure below and blend the roof seamlessly…with its natural surroundings.”
North Hillcrest reports that the house is expected to be ready within the next year or two. Once DiCaprio moves in, he will be just a few doors down from Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Marc Andreessen and Laurene Powell Jobs.
This is far from DiCaprio’s first property in Malibu. He has bought and sold four seaside homes in the city over the past 30 years, including a $23 plot of land on Paradise Cove in 2016.
The Titanic alum is still the owner of another house in Malibu that he purchased for $13.7 million in 2021 and leased out to tenants.
He owns properties in New York City, Palm Springs and Belize as well.