15 Celebrities Who Sold Their Homes to Other Stars: Tom Cruise, Jessica Simpson, George Clooney and More
Charlie Sheen to Kendall Jenner
In 2017, Charlie Sheen sold his Beverly Hills home to Kendall Jenner for $8.55 million.
Cher to Eddie Murphy
Cher worked hard to purchase her 11-bedroom Beverly Hills estate, which was later purchased by Eddie Murphy for $5.9 million in the 1980s.
Ellen DeGeneres to Ariana Grande
In 2021, Ellen DeGeneres scored a property in Montecito, Calif., for $3.6 million. But a few months later, Ariana Grande bought it for $6.75 million.
Gary Oldman to Vanessa Hudgens
Gary Oldman paid $2.9 million for the Los Feliz home in 2011, which Vanessa Hudgens bought from him for $5 million in 2018. The High School Musical star lived in the house with Austin Butler until they split in 2011.
George Clooney to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey
George Clooney sold his Los Angeles' Fryman Canyon mansion to newlyweds Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey for $14.5 million. He purchased the property from Stevie Nicks at 2.2 million in 1995.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Leonardo DiCaprio
In 2021, Jesse Tyler Ferguson sold his Los Feliz home to Leonardo DiCaprio for $7.1 million. He initially bought it from Gwen Stefani in 2013.
Jessica Simpson to Jennifer Lawrence
In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence paid $7 million to get Jessica Simpson's Beverly Hills home, which the 44-year-old singer bought in 2005 for $5.27 million.
John Travolta to Scooter Braun
In 2020, music mogul Scooter Braun scooped up John Travolta's Brentwood home — where the Grease actor lived with his late wife, Kelly Preston, for two decades — for $18 million.
Justin Bieber to Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian paid Justin Bieber $7.2 million for a 9,000-square-foot Tuscan villa-style mansion in 2014.
Liam Payne to Halsey
Former One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne feared his Calabasas home was haunted, so he rejoiced when Halsey cashed out $10.2 million to obtain the property in 2021.
Nicole Richie to Adele
Adele moved into Nicole Richie's Beverly Hills home after dropping $10 million in 2021.
Oprah Winfrey to Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston snagged Oprah Winfrey's villa for $14.8 million in 2023.
Rihanna to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
In 2016, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bought Rihanna's sprawling Beverly Hills mansion for $14.1 million. The couple listed it in 2020 for a whopping $24 million, though they later sold it for only $16.8 million.
Rooney Mara to Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne bought Rooney Mara's Los Angeles home for $3.6 million. The Tanner Hall actress first got the property from Alexander Skarsgård in 2015 for $2.9 million.
Tom Cruise to Eva Longoria
Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise let go of his Hollywood Hills home in 2015 when Eva Longoria bought it for $11.4 million. However, The Young and the Restless alum had a $3 million loss when she sold it after more than two years for $8.25 million.