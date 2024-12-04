or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Tom Cruise
OK LogoPHOTOS

15 Celebrities Who Sold Their Homes to Other Stars: Tom Cruise, Jessica Simpson, George Clooney and More

celebrities who sold their homes to other stars
Source: MEGA

OK! rounded up some of the high-profile real estate transactions between celebrities over the years.

By:

Dec. 4 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Charlie Sheen to Kendall Jenner

charlie sheen to kendall jenner
Source: MEGA

In 2017, Charlie Sheen sold his Beverly Hills home to Kendall Jenner for $8.55 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher to Eddie Murphy

cher to eddie murphy
Source: MEGA

Cher worked hard to purchase her 11-bedroom Beverly Hills estate, which was later purchased by Eddie Murphy for $5.9 million in the 1980s.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres to Ariana Grande

ellen degeneres to ariana grande
Source: MEGA

In 2021, Ellen DeGeneres scored a property in Montecito, Calif., for $3.6 million. But a few months later, Ariana Grande bought it for $6.75 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Gary Oldman to Vanessa Hudgens

gary oldman to vanessa hudgens
Source: MEGA

Gary Oldman paid $2.9 million for the Los Feliz home in 2011, which Vanessa Hudgens bought from him for $5 million in 2018. The High School Musical star lived in the house with Austin Butler until they split in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

george clooney olivia culpo and christian mccaffrey
Source: MEGA

George Clooney sold his Los Angeles' Fryman Canyon mansion to newlyweds Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey for $14.5 million. He purchased the property from Stevie Nicks at 2.2 million in 1995.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Leonardo DiCaprio

jesse tyler ferguson to leonardo dicaprio
Source: MEGA

In 2021, Jesse Tyler Ferguson sold his Los Feliz home to Leonardo DiCaprio for $7.1 million. He initially bought it from Gwen Stefani in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson to Jennifer Lawrence

jessica simpson to jennifer lawrence
Source: MEGA

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence paid $7 million to get Jessica Simpson's Beverly Hills home, which the 44-year-old singer bought in 2005 for $5.27 million.

Article continues below advertisement

John Travolta to Scooter Braun

john travolta to scooter braun
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Tom Cruise

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In 2020, music mogul Scooter Braun scooped up John Travolta's Brentwood home — where the Grease actor lived with his late wife, Kelly Preston, for two decades — for $18 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber to Khloé Kardashian

justin bieber to khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian paid Justin Bieber $7.2 million for a 9,000-square-foot Tuscan villa-style mansion in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Payne to Halsey

liam payne to halsey
Source: MEGA

Former One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne feared his Calabasas home was haunted, so he rejoiced when Halsey cashed out $10.2 million to obtain the property in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Richie to Adele

nicole richie to adele
Source: MEGA

Adele moved into Nicole Richie's Beverly Hills home after dropping $10 million in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey to Jennifer Aniston

oprah winfrey to jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston snagged Oprah Winfrey's villa for $14.8 million in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

rihanna to john legend and chrissy teigen
Source: MEGA

In 2016, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bought Rihanna's sprawling Beverly Hills mansion for $14.1 million. The couple listed it in 2020 for a whopping $24 million, though they later sold it for only $16.8 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Rooney Mara to Kelly Osbourne

rooney mara to kelly osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne bought Rooney Mara's Los Angeles home for $3.6 million. The Tanner Hall actress first got the property from Alexander Skarsgård in 2015 for $2.9 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise to Eva Longoria

tom cruise to eva longoria
Source: MEGA

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise let go of his Hollywood Hills home in 2015 when Eva Longoria bought it for $11.4 million. However, The Young and the Restless alum had a $3 million loss when she sold it after more than two years for $8.25 million.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.