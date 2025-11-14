or
Article continues below advertisement
Leslie Bibb Admits Partner Sam Rockwell Can 'Pull the Plug' on Their Relationship at Any Time Since They're Not Married

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Leslie Bibb uncovered the instability of her relationship with Sam Rockwell.

Nov. 14 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Leslie Bibb is aware that her partner, Sam Rockwell, can end their relationship at any moment.

During the Friday, November 14, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the White Lotus alum got candid about what it's like dating without expectations of marriage.

"I don't have a lot of friends that are married...I'm not married. [Sam is] my partner. I mean, I feel like we're married," Bibb, 51, said. "He can pull the plug on me if something bad happens. I think wills are bigger deals than marriage. But that's probably because my father died as a little kid...he's my person, but I don't get invited to a lot of weddings."

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell Have Strong 'Physical Chemistry'

Bibb and Rockwell, 57, have been together for 18 years and have no plans of tying the knot. However, their chemistry is alive as ever, evidenced by their experience filming the third season of The White Lotus.

"In their personal and social lives, among their friends, Sam and Leslie are known for having this incredible physical chemistry together, even though they’ve rarely had an opportunity to show it on screen," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "They’re not paired together onscreen...but it was expected when Leslie signed up for the show last year that Sam would get involved somehow because filming these seasons involves weeks and weeks on a distant location and Sam and Leslie rarely spend time apart."

Jenna Bush Hager Has Attended 'More Than 19' Weddings

Meanwhile, TODAY With Jenna & Friends host Jenna Bush Hager has been married to Henry Hager, 47, for over 17 years, and they share three children.

The media personality, 43, has been invited to "a lot" of weddings, "probably more than 19."

"I haven't in a bit because now, my friends are getting divorced," Jenna disclosed, although she noted she has attended a few second weddings. "I was just at my cousin's second wedding. It was a hike in Colorado...it was a seven-hour situation. She wore hiking clothes, and then she did a little party afterward, and we went into the woods. It was really lovely."

"I think that's a cool idea," Leslie approved.

Jenna Bush Hager Had 19 Bridesmaids at Her Wedding

During Friday's episode, Jenna also reflected on having 19 bridesmaids at her own 2008 wedding. The host played coy at first, insisting she had "too many" women in her wedding party before exposing the actual number.

"I let them pick their style. I let them do everything. And by the way, they didn't have to stand up there," she defended herself.

Her daughter Mila, 12, criticized her bridesmaids' dress sketches, which still hang in her bathroom.

"Mila goes, 'You had them all wear those...that's a choice,'" the 43-year-old recalled.

