Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb 'Are Known for Having This Incredible Physical Chemistry Together'
Though Leslie Bibb didn't have any scenes with longtime beau Sam Rockwell in the third season of The White Lotus, their costars and crew members could tell the two are still head over heels after more than 17 years together.
"In their personal and social lives, among their friends, Sam and Leslie are known for having this incredible physical chemistry together, even though they’ve rarely had an opportunity to show it on screen," a source spilled to a news outlet.
"They’re not paired together onscreen this season on The White Lotus, but it was expected when Leslie signed up for the show last year that Sam would get involved somehow because filming these seasons involves weeks and weeks on a distant location and Sam and Leslie rarely spend time apart," they added of the hit show, which aired its Season 3 finale in April.
The source said the actors "wanted to do a surprise collaboration like this for a while," and they somehow managed to keep Rockwell's role completely under wraps.
"Sam did not disappoint in his cameo — he’s going to get serious Emmy consideration for his unforgettable speech," the insider insisted. "But you have to remember the whole reason he’s in this show in the first place is this rock solid partnership he has with Leslie, where neither of them ever needed kids or a marriage license to feel like they have each other’s backs."
"They’ve been together for around 20 years now and you can really tell, the best is yet to come!" the source declared.
The speech the source referred to included Rockwell's character, Frank, giving shocking details about his wild lifestyle of alcohol, drugs and sleeping with countless partners.
"I was out of control. I became insatiable. And, you know, after about a thousand nights like that, you start to lose it. Where am I going with this? Why do I feel the need to f--- all these women? What is desire? The form of this cute Asian girl, why does it have such a grip on me?" he questioned. "...Maybe what I really want is to be one of these Asian girls,”
As OK! reported, the blonde beauty, 51, raved over the 56-year-old's performance in a March CBS Mornings interview.
"I read all eight [episodes] and I remember when I got to this monologue and this scene and I remember thinking, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this on television,’" she confessed. "And I felt like it’s what Mike [White] was really trying to talk about with this show. He comes in and he’s like, ‘Here’s my truth’ and he’s unapologetic."
The stars began dating in 2007 but haven't married.
Life & Style reported on the couple's chemistry.