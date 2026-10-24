Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Married Life: Everything to Know About Their Relationship, Kids and More

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Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have spent nearly three decades building a life together while raising their two daughters and making their mark in Hollywood. The actress and filmmaker tied the knot in 1997 and are parents to Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow, both of whom have followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the family has collaborated on several film projects and brought their talents together both in front of and behind the camera. Beyond their professional collaborations, Leslie and Judd have offered glimpses into their lives away from the spotlight. Here's a closer look at the couple's relationship, their family life and how their marriage has stood the test of time.

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Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow First Met in 1995

Source: MEGA Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have been married for nearly three decades.

Leslie and Judd first met in 1995 when she auditioned for The Cable Guy, a film he was producing. The Apatow Productions founder was immediately drawn to Leslie and reminisced believing she would become his wife someday the moment he laid his eyes on her. "There goes the future Mrs. Apatow," Judd told ELLE in 2012. "I had a soul connection instantly. I meant it. That's why I remember it." Leslie, however, recalled their first meeting differently in a separate interview with The Guardian, saying, "No, I don't remember him from that moment. Judd was reading Jim Carrey's part and at that time I had a little bit of a crush on Ben Stiller so Judd didn't get a look-in." After the comedian landed her role in the film, she agreed to go on a date with Judd. He reportedly prepared a homemade dinner of "spaghetti with Ragú sauce and Wonder bread with Fleischmann's margarine" before taking her to a basketball game. "On the way to the basketball game, I was like...Oh! It hit me. My previous boyfriend was really mean. And I thought, [Judd's] nice. This is the type of person I should be with. And then we made out after the game," the She's the One actress remembered. Leslie later admitted she began falling for Judd after their first date, sharing how happy she felt the following morning. "I think the morning after — oops! I slept over, but nothing happened. We just kissed a lot. But I remember driving home feeling so happy and like," she said. "I felt like I was already in love."

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Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Tied the Knot in 1997

Source: MEGA Leslie Mann shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage to Judd Apatow.

Leslie and Judd exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii on June 9, 1997, with only a minister and a banjo player in attendance. The Big Daddy star, who was pregnant at the time, later reflected on the "fun and low pressure" nuptials. "He was a cute mountain-man-looking Judd, and on our wedding day he decided to shave his beard and showed up to our wedding clean-shaven and it really scared me because I didn't know what he looked like without it!" she recalled.

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Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Share 2 Daughters

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Source: MEGA Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's two daughters have followed in their footsteps in the business.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Maude, on December 15, 1997, followed by their second daughter, Iris, on October 12, 2002. "They're good girls," Leslie said of her daughters during a March 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show. "You're given these two little babies, [and] you don't want to ruin them with bad parenting. So it's a lot of pressure on us parents and, looking at them now, I feel like, 'Okay, maybe I didn't ruin them. Maybe they're okay.' They're like good, kind-hearted people. But we don't want to jinx it." In a separate interview promoting Spa Weekend, the mom-of-two admitted she struggled to prioritize herself when Maude and Iris were young. "When my kids were little, I didn't have self-care," she revealed to E! News in August. "I didn't even know how to do it. I didn't even think of myself, because I just didn't — and that was a mistake. I think it's important to at least sleep." Leslie added, "Now that my kids are older, I'm better with it. I have more time for myself. I don't know how you do it when you're a mom of young kids. But also, I have a 28-year-old now and a 23-year-old, and they're awesome."

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Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Have Balanced Working Together and Raising a Family

Source: MEGA Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have collaborated with their daughters on several films.

Leslie and Judd have collaborated on numerous film projects throughout their marriage, often involving Maude and Iris. In 2007, they worked together on the comedy Knocked Up, which the father-of-two wrote and directed. Leslie portrayed Debbie in the flick, while their kids played her on-screen daughters. The family reunited for Funny People in 2009 and This Is 40 in 2012. In 2013, Leslie told The Guardian she and Judd "loved" working with their children. "They're beginning to figure out how it all works. They're confident enough now to pitch jokes and contribute to the creative process," she said before clarifying, "But they're not allowed to act in anything else until they're older. Child actors don't have great track records." In 2022, Leslie and Iris reunited on-screen in Judd's Netflix comedy The Bubble, portraying actresses Lauren Van Chance and Krystal Kris, respectively.

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Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Have Opened Up About the Secret to Their Lasting Marriage

Source: MEGA Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow wed two years after they first met.