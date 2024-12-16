NEWS Leveling Up Storytelling: Jorge Rivera-Herrans’ Journey to the Top Source: Jorge Rivera-Herrans

In the vibrant, coastal town of Dorado, Puerto Rico — a place celebrated for its golden sands and rich culture — a young Jorge Rivera-Herrans began his journey, driven by ambition and a deep-rooted connection to music. Born with what his fans now call a “million-watt smile,” Jorge’s warm, genuine personality and musical talents made him a neighborhood favorite. But few could have predicted that this young artist from Puerto Rico’s north coast would go on to captivate audiences around the world, garnering hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views with his innovative sound. From his early years, Jorge was deeply drawn to storytelling. Inspired by the vibrant worlds of video games and animation, he found his voice, quite literally, in creating powerful narratives through music. “Storytelling has this way of connecting us,” Jorge explains. “With a good story, game, or song, we can all bond with each other through a love and appreciation for entertainment!” This dedication to storytelling has set him apart, making his voice a force in the industry and leading to the development of his groundbreaking musical project, EPIC.

Just months after graduating college, Jorge began turning heads in the music world. His unique combination of narrative-driven lyrics and a distinct, unforgettable sound helped him transition from complete anonymity to an emerging star. Fans quickly latched onto his work on social media, where he now entertains over 1,000,000 followers on TikTok alone, with tens of millions of likes and shares on his videos. This isn’t just a fanbase—it’s a community that truly celebrates Jorge’s work. With covers, fan art, animatics, and daily conversations about EPIC, this supportive collective represents exactly the kind of authentic engagement that has pushed Jorge’s career from fledgling to phenomenal. “EPIC is the kind of project that feels larger than life because it’s more than just me – it’s everyone in this amazing community who’s been a part of this long, ongoing journey to bring this story to life,” says Jorge. Inspired by the classic Odyssey but infused with his own unique twist, EPIC tells the story across nine "sagas," with five sagas in Act 1 and four sagas in Act 2, and a whopping 40 songs in total. The journey is a musical exploration of what humanity must embody to safeguard what it holds dear.

