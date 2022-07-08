Levon Movsessian Shares Important Lessons He's Learned In His Career

Movsessian's biggest challenge was persuading people to invest in cryptocurrency technology a decade ago when he had just started investing in it. There was no amount of pitching he could do to show the true potential of cryptocurrency because it was still new and unproven at the time. But this did not shake his commitment and trust in cryptocurrencies. He continued learning and perfecting his craft, and he now enjoys a strong mastery of blockchain technology as a whole.

From his journey to success in the crypto world, Movsessian firmly believes that you can achieve anything, provided you put in the work. He also attests that it's not important to be the smartest, fastest, or most talented to achieve success; you have to be the one person in the room who doesn't give up, the one who will take on the world of stress and risk. And no matter how many times you fail, nothing will stop you from finding a way to your goal.

"Tenacity and persistence with wild ambition and imagination is the perfect formula for success," shares Movsessian.

Movsessian is now committed to helping others uncover their potential in the crypto world. He wants to use his podcast to reach more people and provide a platform for experts in their field to share their insights.