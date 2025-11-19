Lewis Black Recalls Having Dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's 'Unbelievable' NYC Home With Woody Allen and Dick Cavett in Resurfaced Interview
Nov. 19 2025, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Comedian Lewis Black was in for quite a wild night when he had dinner at pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home alongside some very famous faces.
In a resurfaced interview, Black, 77, appeared on the "We Might Be Drunk" podcast and looked back on his experience at Epstein's apartment with A-listers such as Woody Allen, Soon Yi and Dick Cavett.
Black explained how he was invited to Epstein's home via his friend and fellow actor Bobby Slayton.
The Accepted star noted that Epstein was a fan of both Slayton and Black's comedic work and invited them over for dinner at his "unbelievable" home, located between Fifth and Madison Avenue in the Big Apple.
Lewis Black Had Dinner Alongside Woody Allen, Soon Yi and Dick Cavett
"Epstein liked Bobby's work and wanted to meet me," Black said, adding that Epstein wanted them to come over to drink "stupidly expensive, but really great" wine. He claimed that Epstein wanted to discuss comic books because the financier was a fan of graphic novels.
"I said 'Okay, f-- it!' I know nothing about Epstein [at this point]. This was like seven years before s--- hits the fan and it was just kind of wild," he added.
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for his s-- trafficking crimes and was found dead in his jail cell one month later.
The evening got even crazier when magician David Blaine stopped by the party and joined the group.
"The capper at the end was that David Blaine shows up," Black remembered.
Lewis Black Noticed Girls Floating Around Jeffrey Epstein's Apartment
He also noted how he did notice women walking around the house, but thought nothing of it.
He went on: "There were young girls flitting about, but I didn't know. I didn't figure out anything. I had no idea about how old or how young they were."
At the meal, Epstein mentioned that he just had the Israeli defense minster over for dinner the night prior, according to the Man of the Year actor.
Black also remarked how Epstein's home "was big and didn't have a lot of furniture. But it was bare."