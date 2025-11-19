Lewis Black Recalls Having Dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's 'Unbelievable' NYC Home With Woody Allen and Dick Cavett in Resurfaced Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Lewis Black was in for quite a wild night when he had dinner at pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home alongside some very famous faces. In a resurfaced interview, Black, 77, appeared on the "We Might Be Drunk" podcast and looked back on his experience at Epstein's apartment with A-listers such as Woody Allen, Soon Yi and Dick Cavett.

Source: We Might Be Drunk podcast/YouTube In a resurfaced interview, Lewis Black recalled meeting Jeffrey Epstein.

Black explained how he was invited to Epstein's home via his friend and fellow actor Bobby Slayton. The Accepted star noted that Epstein was a fan of both Slayton and Black's comedic work and invited them over for dinner at his "unbelievable" home, located between Fifth and Madison Avenue in the Big Apple.

Lewis Black Had Dinner Alongside Woody Allen, Soon Yi and Dick Cavett

Source: MEGA Dick Cavett went to dinner with Lewis Black and Woody Allen at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC home.

"Epstein liked Bobby's work and wanted to meet me," Black said, adding that Epstein wanted them to come over to drink "stupidly expensive, but really great" wine. He claimed that Epstein wanted to discuss comic books because the financier was a fan of graphic novels. "I said 'Okay, f-- it!' I know nothing about Epstein [at this point]. This was like seven years before s--- hits the fan and it was just kind of wild," he added.

Source: MEGA Magician David Blaine once had dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's home.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for his s-- trafficking crimes and was found dead in his jail cell one month later. The evening got even crazier when magician David Blaine stopped by the party and joined the group. "The capper at the end was that David Blaine shows up," Black remembered.

Lewis Black Noticed Girls Floating Around Jeffrey Epstein's Apartment

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in jail in 2019.