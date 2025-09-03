Jeffrey Epstein Suicide: 'Missing Minute' Jail Cell Video Exposed From Night of Late Pedophile's Death
Pam Bondi's initial explanation has been proven wrong as for why there was a "missing minute" in security surveillance footage from the night before Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by suicide in August 2019.
Back in July, the Justice Department and the FBI faced major pushback after they released almost 11 hours of video tapes from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, as a minute-long gap appeared from 11:59 p.m. on August 9, 2019, to midnight on August 10, 2019 — just hours before the late pedophile was found unresponsive in his jail cell at 6:30 a.m. while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking.
The United States attorney general initially claimed the cameras automatically cut out for about one minute when it resets each night, however, it's now been revealed that the footage existed all along.
The "missing minute" of footage was released on Tuesday, September 2, at around 6 p.m. as part of a bulk drop of documents related to Epstein's trafficking case. Two additional hours of tapes accompanied the 60-second video, per a news outlet, as well as audio recordings, emails and court filings.
The clip may come as a disappointment to true crime fans, as it didn't reveal any abnormal behavior in the area around Epstein's jail cell aside from a few security guards visibly working nearby.
In addition to the headline-making minute of footage, videos released on Tuesday also eerily showed Epstein being escorted through the prison to make a phone call, according to CBS.
The hours of footage released by the DOJ still didn't squash conspiracy theories circulating online about whether Epstein actually took his own life, if he was perhaps killed or had help from a third party.
In July, the FBI ruled Epstein had died by suicide after the completion of an investigation concluded that no one entered or left the area where Epstein was being held in the hours surrounding his suspected time of death.
The FBI's suicide ruling matched that of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the DOJ’s inspector general.
Congressman Robert Garcia Slams House Republicans Over Epstein Files
Top Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia spoke out in response to the newly released footage on Tuesday, as he slammed Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer for the seemingly misleading dump of information.
"The 33,000 pages of Epstein documents James Comer has decided to ‘release’ were already mostly public information. To the American people – don’t let this fool you," Garcia declared in a statement, claiming the only new information involved less than 1,000 pages from the Customs and Border Protection’s log of the flight history of Epstein's private plane from 2000-2014 and related forms for entry back into the U.S.
Garcia estimated that about only 3 percent of the documents uploaded on Tuesday contained new information, as he noted: "There is no mention of any client list or anything that improves transparency or justice for victims. House Republicans are trying to make a spectacle of releasing already-public documents."
"Pam Bondi has said the client list was on her desk. She could release it right now if she wanted to... Pam Bondi must comply with our subpoena immediately, and release all of the documents. The American people demand it," the congressman ordered.
Garcia later claimed via social media that a majority of the files released on Tuesday had already been "given to right-wing influencers back in February."