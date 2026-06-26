Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Secret Neck Injury That Plagued Him During Ferrari Debut
June 26 2026, Updated 12:38 p.m. ET
Lewis Hamilton revealed he secretly battled a painful neck injury during his first season with Ferrari.
"I hit the wall very hard last year in testing. Knocked out one of the discs in my neck, which was into the nerve. So, I couldn't do a lot for like nine weeks,” Hamilton said, per GPblog.
Ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, the seven-time Formula 1 champion recalled enduring weeks of pain, sleepless nights, and daily treatment as he tried to recover.
“I was having chiropractors every day, physically every day I couldn't sleep. I had painkillers, I had to get an injection, I did everything I could to try to fix it. So that's what I was basically trying to live with," he added.
The crash happened during Ferrari testing in Barcelona before the 2025 season.
Lewis Hamilton Said Ferrari's Turnaround Has Given the Team Fresh Belief
Hamilton has turned things around in 2026, winning the Spanish Grand Prix and adding three more podiums. He now trails championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 41 points.
"I think the opportunity is there, but it's one thing being there and it's another thing galvanising the troops and developing," Hamilton said, via the official Formula 1 website.
He added, "Last year we didn't really have a north star, and this year we have it. This year, everyone is doubling down, everyone is putting that extra bit of work in even more than before."
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The British driver also praised Ferrari's recent upgrades, including a new engine for the Austrian Grand Prix. Still, he said Mercedes remains the team to beat, and Ferrari has more work to do.
“We have a real battle on our hands, and it’s going to take everyone for the rest of the year to even come close to competing with them, but I don’t think it’s impossible,” Hamilton stated.
Lewis Hamilton Remains Focused on Winning Races Instead of Chasing Another Title
Hamilton brushed off title talk, saying he’s focused on each race and Ferrari’s growth.
"It's been crazy to see the flip and people changing their minds from the things they were saying previously," the 41-year-old said.
Hamilton continued, "We're not arriving at this weekend thinking about the championship, we're thinking about this weekend, executing the best we can."
He added that success will only come through patience and consistency.
At the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month, Hamilton was supported by his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and he finished second.
“It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” he said.