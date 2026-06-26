HEALTH Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Secret Neck Injury That Plagued Him During Ferrari Debut Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton revealed he secretly battled a neck injury during his first season with Ferrari. Heena Singh June 26 2026, Updated 12:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lewis Hamilton revealed he secretly battled a painful neck injury during his first season with Ferrari. "I hit the wall very hard last year in testing. Knocked out one of the discs in my neck, which was into the nerve. So, I couldn't do a lot for like nine weeks,” Hamilton said, per GPblog. Ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, the seven-time Formula 1 champion recalled enduring weeks of pain, sleepless nights, and daily treatment as he tried to recover.

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Source: MEGA Hamilton revealed the injury left him unable to do much for around nine weeks.

“I was having chiropractors every day, physically every day I couldn't sleep. I had painkillers, I had to get an injection, I did everything I could to try to fix it. So that's what I was basically trying to live with," he added. The crash happened during Ferrari testing in Barcelona before the 2025 season.

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Lewis Hamilton Said Ferrari's Turnaround Has Given the Team Fresh Belief

Hamilton has turned things around in 2026, winning the Spanish Grand Prix and adding three more podiums. He now trails championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 41 points. "I think the opportunity is there, but it's one thing being there and it's another thing galvanising the troops and developing," Hamilton said, via the official Formula 1 website. He added, "Last year we didn't really have a north star, and this year we have it. This year, everyone is doubling down, everyone is putting that extra bit of work in even more than before."

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Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton described Mercedes as the team to beat in 2026.

The British driver also praised Ferrari's recent upgrades, including a new engine for the Austrian Grand Prix. Still, he said Mercedes remains the team to beat, and Ferrari has more work to do. “We have a real battle on our hands, and it’s going to take everyone for the rest of the year to even come close to competing with them, but I don’t think it’s impossible,” Hamilton stated.

Lewis Hamilton Remains Focused on Winning Races Instead of Chasing Another Title

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton brushed off title talk, focusing instead on Ferrari’s race-by-race progress.