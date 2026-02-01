or
Bikini-Clad Lexi Rivera Embraces 'Island Time' in Hawaii for Sultry Swim Photoshoot

Photo of Lexi Rivera.
Source: Cupshe.

Lexi Rivera is turning heads in her latest swim collab.

Feb. 1 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

  • Lexi Rivera is turning up the heat in Hawaii.

    The social media star recently jetted off to the islands for a sultry swimwear photoshoot tied to her latest collaboration with fashion brand Cupshe, embracing what she calls an "Island Time" mindset as she posed beachside in a series of striking looks.

    Shot against the lush backdrops of Ka'a'awa Beach and nearby beach-town streets, the campaign captures Rivera fully in her element, blending laid-back vacation energy with polished, camera-ready style. Whether lounging by the water or strolling along the shoreline, Rivera radiates ease and self-assurance throughout the shoot.

    Image of Lexi Rivera looked bold and beautiful while posing beachside in Hawaii.
    Source: Cupshe

    Lexi Rivera looked bold and beautiful while posing beachside in Hawaii.

    That confidence, she says, doesn't always come effortlessly.

    "I try to remember that there will always be days like this," Rivera shared when asked how she picks herself back up on days she doesn't feel the most confident, noting: "It is how you move forward after realizing you don’t feel confident or your best internally."

    Growing up in the public eye has shaped how Rivera approaches both her career and her personal life. While social media remains a central part of her work, she now views it more as a tool than an actual reflection of her self-worth.

    Image of Lexi Rivera says social media is a 'huge part' of her work.
    Source: Cupshe

    Lexi Rivera says social media is a 'huge part' of her work.

    "It is definitely a huge part of my work," she explains, "and I look at social media as a vessel to create content and opportunities."

    Behind the scenes, Rivera leans on a close-knit team and trusted relationships with fellow creators to stay grounded — especially when balancing high expectations with real life offline. She also continues to collaborate with her brother Brent Rivera, navigating the unique dynamic of building a business while still being siblings at heart.

    "We're still siblings at the end of the day," she joked, noting that while working together isn't always "peaches and cream," their shared goal is mutual success.

    Image of Lexi Rivera has admittedly made 'some fashion mistakes along the way.'
    Source: Cupshe

    Lexi Rivera has admittedly made 'some fashion mistakes along the way.'

    Professionally, Rivera describes this phase of her life as "versatile," splitting her time between content creation, meetings and planning future projects. And while fashion hasn’t always come without trial and error, she embraces the evolution.

    "I'm pretty sure I've made some big fashion mistakes along the way," she quips. "But luckily I love it, so I’m able to spend time learning what I like and don’t like."

    That sense of self-discovery is reflected in her Hawaii shoot, which centers on relaxed silhouettes and bold details — including her personal favorite: leopard print.

    Image of Lexi Rivera is embracing 'Island Time' in her new swim collection.
    Source: Cupshe

    Lexi Rivera is embracing 'Island Time' in her new swim collection.

    The campaign coincides with the launch of Island Time, a 35-piece swimwear collection created in partnership with Cupshe. Inspired by sunkissed island living, the line includes bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups and vacation-ready dresses designed to transition from beach days to casual outings.

    "I love how authentic it is to my style," Rivera said of the collection. "These are pieces I would actually wear and feel confident in. It was a dream getting to see the looks that lived on paper come to life in Hawaii."

    Source: @cupshe/Instagram

    Lexi Rivera hopes fans are 'proud' of her Cupshe collection.

    Looking ahead, Rivera hints that this collaboration may only be the beginning. She revealed she's already been working behind the scenes on creating her own swimsuit brand, calling the Cupshe experience an eye-opening look into the beachwear world.

    Working with the brand "helped show me what it looks like to be a part of the beachwear and swimsuit space," the brunette beauty teased.

    The Island Time collection is available now exclusively on Cupshe.com, with pieces priced from $26 to $47 and sizes ranging from XXS to XL.

