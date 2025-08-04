COUPLES Liam Neeson's Son Approves of His Relationship With Pamela Anderson Source: Mega; @bgdans91/Instagram Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's relationship gained support from their children, with Daniel Neeson and Brandon Lee publicly cheering on the couple's romance. OK! Staff Aug. 4 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson appear to have a crucial ally in their blossoming romance: Neeson's youngest son, Daniel Neeson. On Friday, August 1, Pamela shared a series of affectionate photos featuring herself and her Naked Gun costar on Instagram, drawing a wave of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike — but it was Daniel's enthusiastic comment that stood out, as he cheered them on with several emojis: "🙌🙌🔥🔥🤍🤍🔫." Liam, 73, and the late Natasha Richardson, who tragically died in 2009, welcomed Daniel, 28, and his older brother Micháel. Pamela, 58, has had five marriages, including her notable union with Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Thomas Lee.

Source: Mega Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Lee praised her chemistry with Liam Neeson.

Brandon has also expressed his approval of her relationship with Liam. "I just think they're such great costars... They both did such an amazing job. And it's actually really cool to see both of them in their comedic element," he shared during an interview with Access Hollywood after the film's New York premiere.

Source: Mega Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are dating, an insider confirmed.

Adding insight into their chemistry, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Liam "has been intrigued and smitten" with Pamela from day one of filming the long-anticipated remake. "Pam and Liam are a good match because they have similar personalities and understand each other," the friend noted. "Liam is quiet and introspective, and Pamela brings this fun curiosity that he really enjoys."

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube Liam Neeson has been 'smitten' with Pamela Anderson since day one of filming 'The Naked Gun.'

Liam spoke warmly about Pamela, declaring he was "madly in love" with her. "I can't compliment her enough," he told People. "She's funny and so easy to work with…she's going to be terrific in the film." Pamela reciprocated the affection, describing Liam as "the perfect gentleman." "He brings out the best in you…with respect, kindness, and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him," she raved, noting how considerate he was on set, even wrapping her in his coat when she felt cold.

Their undeniable connection captivated attention during the July 20 premiere of The Naked Gun in London, attended by both of Pamela's sons. Sources revealed that they "love seeing [their mom] happy and fully approve" of her relationship with Liam, adding that they think he's great and have gotten to know him better. During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Liam couldn't help but gush over his lady love. "She's great. She's terrific," he told host Stephen Colbert, especially after Pamela's previous appearance on the show to promote her cookbook, I Love You.

Source: Mega Liam Neeson was previously married to Natasha Richardson.