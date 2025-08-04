Liam Neeson's Son Approves of His Relationship With Pamela Anderson
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson appear to have a crucial ally in their blossoming romance: Neeson's youngest son, Daniel Neeson.
On Friday, August 1, Pamela shared a series of affectionate photos featuring herself and her Naked Gun costar on Instagram, drawing a wave of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike — but it was Daniel's enthusiastic comment that stood out, as he cheered them on with several emojis: "🙌🙌🔥🔥🤍🤍🔫."
Liam, 73, and the late Natasha Richardson, who tragically died in 2009, welcomed Daniel, 28, and his older brother Micháel. Pamela, 58, has had five marriages, including her notable union with Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Thomas Lee.
Brandon has also expressed his approval of her relationship with Liam.
"I just think they're such great costars... They both did such an amazing job. And it's actually really cool to see both of them in their comedic element," he shared during an interview with Access Hollywood after the film's New York premiere.
Adding insight into their chemistry, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Liam "has been intrigued and smitten" with Pamela from day one of filming the long-anticipated remake.
"Pam and Liam are a good match because they have similar personalities and understand each other," the friend noted. "Liam is quiet and introspective, and Pamela brings this fun curiosity that he really enjoys."
- Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee Support Their Son Brandon Thomas Lee At The Swingers Club Capsule Collection Launch: Photos
- Doting Dads! Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz & More Are Close With Their Daughters
- Inside Exes Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen's Relationship After 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami Joins OnlyFans
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Liam spoke warmly about Pamela, declaring he was "madly in love" with her. "I can't compliment her enough," he told People. "She's funny and so easy to work with…she's going to be terrific in the film."
Pamela reciprocated the affection, describing Liam as "the perfect gentleman."
"He brings out the best in you…with respect, kindness, and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him," she raved, noting how considerate he was on set, even wrapping her in his coat when she felt cold.
Their undeniable connection captivated attention during the July 20 premiere of The Naked Gun in London, attended by both of Pamela's sons. Sources revealed that they "love seeing [their mom] happy and fully approve" of her relationship with Liam, adding that they think he's great and have gotten to know him better.
During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Liam couldn't help but gush over his lady love. "She's great. She's terrific," he told host Stephen Colbert, especially after Pamela's previous appearance on the show to promote her cookbook, I Love You.
Support for the couple isn't limited to Pamela’s sons. Joely Richardson, Natasha’s sister, shared her approval with seven heart emojis on Pamela's Instagram post, while host Andy Cohen, a longtime friend of Natasha's, echoed the sentiment.
"Natasha was a dear friend of mine… I and all of the friends in this circle are very much stanning, whatever this is," Cohen remarked on his Sirius XM show.