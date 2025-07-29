Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Are Officially Dating After Sparking On-Set Romance
New couple alert! Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are officially dating after meeting on the set of their new film, The Naked Gun.
"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other,” an insider confirmed to a news outlet on Tuesday, July 29.
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Sparked Romance Rumors in Early July
Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, are currently "enjoying each other's company," according to the source, as they promote their new movie, set to debut in theaters on Friday, August 1.
The pair attended the New York City premiere of The Naked Gun on Monday, July 28, where they walked the red carpet alongside their two sons, marking the special occasion with a big group photo. Anderson shares two sons — Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27 — with ex-husband Tommy Lee, while Neeson is father to Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, whom he shared with his late wife, Natasha Richardson.
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Were Questioned About Their Relationship Status
Anderson and Neeson, who play love interests in the film, were the center of romance rumors in early July after they were spotted showing physical affection toward each other on multiple red carpets.
During a joint appearance on the Today show, host Craig Melvin pressed the A-listers about their relationship status, pointing to their on-screen chemistry and the fact that both are currently single.
“Craig!” Neeson responded, while Anderson coyly added, “What? I don’t understand the question.”
Liam Neeson Said He Had 'Budding Chemistry' With Pamela Anderson
Neeson did give insight into his bond with the former Playboy playmate, explaining, “I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry — as two actors.”
“It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice,” Anderson added. “Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did.”
Pamela Anderson Called Liam Neeson a 'Perfect Gentleman'
The Marlow actor isn’t shy about showing his admiration for the Baywatch alum. In 2024, Neesom praised working with Anderson in an interview with People.
“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson said of his costar. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”
Anderson echoed the praise, telling the outlet that Neeson was a “perfect gentleman” who “sincerely looked after” her.