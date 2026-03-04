Liam Neeson's Son Daniel, 29, Shares Candid Hospital Photos After Undergoing Surgery for Rare Congenital Heart Defect
Liam Neeson's son, Daniel, recently underwent surgery for a rare congenital heart defect — and now he's sharing his story with the world in hopes to inspire others to be proactive about their health.
The 29-year-old son of the Taken actor and his late wife, Natasha Richardson, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 3, with a candid post detailing his journey managing his heart problems and updating his followers while recovering from the intense procedure.
"I was born with BAV (Bicuspid Aortic Valve) a condition where the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of the normal three. About 2 [percent] of the human population has it, and most people don’t even know. It can stay dormant for years before it begins causing valve failure or enlargement of the aorta," Daniel's caption began alongside various photos of him in a hospital gown at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell hospital in Manhattan.
The upload also featured a video of Daniel regaining strength while using a walker to take a stroll down a hospital hallway.
He continued, "For me, I had biannual cardiology checkups for most of my life, monitoring my heart. Eventually, I started to experience severe left ventricle dilation and aortic enlargement. I knew it was heading toward medical intervention. Some people with BAV are operated on later in life, but I drew the early-bird straw."
Reflecting on his own experience, Daniel urged others to make their health a priority.
'Nothing Is More Empowering Than Understanding Your Health'
"Nothing is more empowering than understanding your health, staying on top of your game, and planning ahead," he declared. "Health is about being proactive, not reactive. There’s something surreal about realizing that one of your biggest challenges was quietly developing inside you your entire life. No dramatic warning. Just science, genetics, and timing."
"I’ve always prided myself on pushing through battles and working to control my environment," Daniel added. "This was different. This required surrender. Presence. Letting go. Trusting world-class surgeons and unbelievable nurses. Trusting the universe."
"Trusting that even if I couldn’t control the outcome, I could control my mindset and my deeper consciousness. Overcoming this wasn’t about being fearless. It was about leaning into the healing energy and being as present as possible. I looked at this operation as a ceremony, not a procedure," he added.
Daniel then thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of him during his hospital stay, expressing: "I am forever grateful to Dr. Leonard Girardi and his remarkable team at Weill Cornell / NewYork-Presbyterian for taking unbelievable care of me. To the ICU team and nurses - truly some of the greatest people on the planet - thank you. They deserve all the praise in the world."
Daniel Neeson Calls Fiancée Natalie Ackerman His 'Rock'
He also sweetly shouted out his fiancée, Natalie Ackerman, whom he proposed to in September 2025 after eight years of dating.
"Thank you to my rock @natalieack and to my family for being there every day," he penned. "The recovery trail is beautiful, patient, and rewarding. Always advocate for yourself and listen to your body. Everyone should have their hearts checked by a cardiologist, even if they don’t have any known defects."
"Most importantly, surrender to the present moment. Don’t live in fear. The universe has your back when you learn to dance with it," Daniel concluded.