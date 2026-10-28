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Liev Schreiber Apologizes for Snapping at Reporter During New York City Premiere of 'Nocture': 'I Had a Moment'

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Source: MEGA

Liev Schreiber apologized for snapping at a reporter during the 'Nocturne' premiere.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

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Liev Schreiber has apologized for his heated exchange with a reporter at the New York premiere of Nocturne, admitting that he went too far when he criticized her question in front of the cameras.

The actor addressed the incident on Late Night With Seth Meyers and acknowledged that his behavior was unnecessary.

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'Mea Culpa, I Had a Moment'

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Source: MEGA

Schreiber's mother was unhappy with how he talked to the reporter.

The X-Men Origins: Wolverine star recalled speaking to his mom after the incident made headlines.

"My mother called me this morning, and my mother follows my career via the internet, unfortunately," he said, before revealing her first question: "So what did you do?"

Schreiber admitted that her reaction was understandable, adding, "But the truth is, yeah, mea culpa, I had a moment."

The Scream star added, "I went off on some terrible tirade about monkeys and profanity, and I apologize."

His apology came days after footage of the encounter circulated online.

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A Three-Word Question Frustrated Him

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Source: MEGA

Schreiber got angry over a three-word question about his upcoming series.

Schreiber explained that he got frustrated when a reporter asked him to describe Nocturne in just three words for his best friend. Speaking to Seth Meyers, the Caught Stealing star said he struggled to come up with an answer quickly while also sticking to the three-word limit.

"I'm at that age now where I don't do things terribly quickly," he explained.

During the original exchange, Schreiber had argued that interviews should involve proper conversations instead of quick answers designed for social media clips. "Talk to people like they're humans, not like it's social media."

"It’s not a f-------- sound bite, especially when we’re doing it in-house for our own people," he told the reporter.

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The Exchange Ended on a Friendlier Note

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Source: MEGA

The reporter handled the situation well when Schreiber snapped at her.

While the exchange began with an awkward moment, it didn't end in a full-blown argument. The reporter stayed calm and tried to move the interview forward instead of getting into a back-and-forth with Schreiber.

At one point, the reporter even joked to the camera operator, "I hope you're rolling on this."

The comment made Schreiber laugh, which helped ease the tension between them. When the reporter then asked him another question, the actor seemed more willing to engage and answer.

"That's a real question," he responded.

"Let's talk about it," he said.

Schreiber Prepares for Nocturne's Premiere

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Source: MEGA

The 59-year-old will appear as the main lead for 'Nocturne.'

The incident took place while Schreiber was promoting his Apple TV series, scheduled to come out on October 30. The Salt star takes on the key role of Jonah Lynn, a former soldier who becomes a homicide detective and moves to a small town.

Jonah made this decision to move to Pennsylvania to leave his troubled past behind and enjoy a quieter life, only to witness an imprisoned serial killer, played by Stephen Graham, threatening his family. The series also stars Zazie Beetz, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz and Poorna Jagannathan.

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