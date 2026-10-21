or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Liev Schreiber
OK LogoNEWS

Liev Schreiber Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Reporter at 'Nocturne' Premiere: 'Talk to People Like You Value What They Do!'

image of Liev Schreiber.
Source: MEGA

Liev Schreiber got into a heated exchange with an Apple TV reporter at the New York City premiere of 'Nocturne.'

Profile Image

Oct. 21 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Liev Schreiber got into a heated confrontation with a reporter at the New York City premiere of his new Apple TV series, Nocturne, on Tuesday night, October 20, criticizing her for seeking a brief social media soundbite rather than conducting a meaningful interview.

"Talk to people like you value what they do!" Schreiber, 59, told the reporter. "It's not a f------- soundbite, especially when we're doing it in-house for our own people."

The reporter was part of Apple TV's in-house team covering the premiere. Although Schreiber challenged her questioning style, the conversation eventually took a more cordial turn when she posed a follow-up question that he welcomed.

Article continues below advertisement

Schreiber Slams Reporter Over Three-Word Interview Question

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Schreiber criticized a reporter's three-word question at the 'Nocturne' premiere, calling the format ineffective for promoting the show.
Source: MEGA

Schreiber criticized a reporter's three-word question at the 'Nocturne' premiere, calling the format ineffective for promoting the show.

The Ray Donovan actor criticized the reporter's question format, saying it defeated the point of a promotional interview.

Schreiber explained that the team was trying to make the show "compelling" and encouraged the reporter to "engage with the person" rather than focus on producing short clips.

"That's what they're three words … three words are not gonna do anything to anybody, and the monkey that f------- thought of that is shooting themselves in the foot," he said.

The Tony Award winner criticized celebrity interviews designed for viral moments, warning that focusing on virality lowers their quality.

Article continues below advertisement

Reporter Remains Composed During Schreiber's Heated Remarks

image of the reporter maintained her composure as Liev Schreiber criticized her interview approach.
Source: MEGA

The reporter maintained her composure as Liev Schreiber criticized her interview approach.

Although the actor was frustrated, the reporter stayed calm, smiling and nodding as Schreiber explained his objections.

Rather than ending the interview, the reporter continued speaking with him and eventually offered a different question.

"That's a real question. Let's talk about it," Schreiber replied.

He then gestured for the cameraman to return and resume filming, suggesting that the two had found a way to move forward with the interview.

MORE ON:
Liev Schreiber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Schreiber Stars as Detective Jonah Lynn in 'Nocturne'

Schreiber stars as Detective Jonah Lynn in Apple TV's 'Nocturne.'
Source: MEGA

Schreiber stars as Detective Jonah Lynn in Apple TV's 'Nocturne.'

In Nocturne, Schreiber portrays Detective Jonah Lynn, who relocates to a small town that comes under attack by an imprisoned serial killer.

The Apple TV series also features Stephen Graham, Zazie Beetz, Rory Culkin and Chrissy Metz, among other cast members.

Schreiber Was Previously Hospitalized After Experiencing a Headache

image of Schreiber was hospitalized in New York after experiencing a severe headache and underwent medical tests.
Source: MEGA

Schreiber was hospitalized in New York after experiencing a severe headache and underwent medical tests.

Schreiber seemed in good spirits after facing a health scare in November 2025 when he was hospitalized in New York after developing a severe headache.

Although his test results and diagnosis weren't revealed, his representative confirmed he was released from the hospital and cleared to return to work.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work," his representative told People.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.