NEWS Liev Schreiber Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Reporter at 'Nocturne' Premiere: 'Talk to People Like You Value What They Do!' Source: MEGA Liev Schreiber got into a heated exchange with an Apple TV reporter at the New York City premiere of 'Nocturne.' OK! Staff Oct. 21 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Liev Schreiber got into a heated confrontation with a reporter at the New York City premiere of his new Apple TV series, Nocturne, on Tuesday night, October 20, criticizing her for seeking a brief social media soundbite rather than conducting a meaningful interview. "Talk to people like you value what they do!" Schreiber, 59, told the reporter. "It's not a f------- soundbite, especially when we're doing it in-house for our own people." The reporter was part of Apple TV's in-house team covering the premiere. Although Schreiber challenged her questioning style, the conversation eventually took a more cordial turn when she posed a follow-up question that he welcomed.

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Schreiber Slams Reporter Over Three-Word Interview Question

Source: MEGA Schreiber criticized a reporter's three-word question at the 'Nocturne' premiere, calling the format ineffective for promoting the show.

The Ray Donovan actor criticized the reporter's question format, saying it defeated the point of a promotional interview. Schreiber explained that the team was trying to make the show "compelling" and encouraged the reporter to "engage with the person" rather than focus on producing short clips. "That's what they're three words … three words are not gonna do anything to anybody, and the monkey that f------- thought of that is shooting themselves in the foot," he said. The Tony Award winner criticized celebrity interviews designed for viral moments, warning that focusing on virality lowers their quality.

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Reporter Remains Composed During Schreiber's Heated Remarks

Source: MEGA The reporter maintained her composure as Liev Schreiber criticized her interview approach.

Although the actor was frustrated, the reporter stayed calm, smiling and nodding as Schreiber explained his objections. Rather than ending the interview, the reporter continued speaking with him and eventually offered a different question. "That's a real question. Let's talk about it," Schreiber replied. He then gestured for the cameraman to return and resume filming, suggesting that the two had found a way to move forward with the interview.

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Schreiber Stars as Detective Jonah Lynn in 'Nocturne'

Source: MEGA Schreiber stars as Detective Jonah Lynn in Apple TV's 'Nocturne.'

In Nocturne, Schreiber portrays Detective Jonah Lynn, who relocates to a small town that comes under attack by an imprisoned serial killer. The Apple TV series also features Stephen Graham, Zazie Beetz, Rory Culkin and Chrissy Metz, among other cast members.

Schreiber Was Previously Hospitalized After Experiencing a Headache

Source: MEGA Schreiber was hospitalized in New York after experiencing a severe headache and underwent medical tests.