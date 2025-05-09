Liev Schreiber Praises 'Feisty' Transgender Child Kai for Being a 'Fighter:' 'Kai Was Always Who Kai Is'

"Kai was always who Kai is," he told a publication in an interview on Friday, May 9. "But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

The 16-year-old was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year when she walked the runway and starred in a campaign for Valentino. Her father hopes that she will use her public platform to represent other members of the trans community who may not have the same privileges as her.

"This isn’t just about representing the trans community," he said. "This is actually a community of people who don’t have great resources, who don’t have access to help, who aren’t being protected and looked after by their families. These are people who are being rejected. These are people who are experiencing the harshest version of humanity that we can offer, and some of them are not surviving it."