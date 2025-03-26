Naomi Watts Matches Alongside Canine Costar as She Brings Her Daughter to NYC Premiere of 'The Friend': Photos

The British actress, 56, matched her outfit to the pup, wearing a long white dress from Jacquemus with furry black dots on the skirt. As she walked the Great Dane down the red carpet, she pet his back and fed him treats for good behavior.

“Every day, he brought something special and surprised us every step of the way,” she told People of working with the pooch. “The old saying is don’t work with animals or children, more time, more money, but he did everything that was required from the page and then some.”

In The Friend, Watts plays writer Iris, who adopts a dog that belonged to her late mentor, Walter (Bill Murray). They wind up forming an unexpectedly close bond, and the woman finds love, solace and emotional support in her new pet.