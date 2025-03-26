or
Naomi Watts Matches Alongside Canine Costar as She Brings Her Daughter to NYC Premiere of 'The Friend': Photos

Naomi Watts, Kai Schreiber and dog Bing
Source: MEGA

Naomi Watts twinned with her canine costar at the NYC premiere of 'The Friend.'

By:

March 25 2025, Published 9:16 p.m. ET

Naomi Watts shared the spotlight with a four-legged friend on the red carpet.

At the New York City premiere of her new movie, The Friend, on March 24, Watts posed for photos alongside her canine costar, Bing.

naomi watts the friend premiere
Source: MEGA

Naomi Watts twinned with her canine costar at the NYC premiere of 'The Friend.'

The British actress, 56, matched her outfit to the pup, wearing a long white dress from Jacquemus with furry black dots on the skirt. As she walked the Great Dane down the red carpet, she pet his back and fed him treats for good behavior.

“Every day, he brought something special and surprised us every step of the way,” she told People of working with the pooch. “The old saying is don’t work with animals or children, more time, more money, but he did everything that was required from the page and then some.”

In The Friend, Watts plays writer Iris, who adopts a dog that belonged to her late mentor, Walter (Bill Murray). They wind up forming an unexpectedly close bond, and the woman finds love, solace and emotional support in her new pet.

naomi watts billy crudup
Source: MEGA

Naomi Watts brought her husband, Billy Crudup, and daughter, Kai, to the premiere of 'The Friend.'

The film star also brought along her husband, Billy Crudup, and child Kai Schreiber to the premiere.

Schreiber, 16, sported a polka-dot blazer, pink bustier and black ruffled skirt from Valentino. The teenager accessorized the look with lace tights and a black-and-white handbag that matched her mother's ensemble.

naomi watts daughter kai
Source: MEGA

Naomi Watts celebrated her daughter, Kai Schreiber, after she made her runway debut.

Naomi Watts

Schreiber recently made her Fashion Week debut, modeling in the Valentino fall 2025 catwalk.

The teen took the runway in Paris donned in a long-sleeved leopard mini dress with a feathered collar. She was barely recognizable with her hair slicked back and covered with lace that complemented the her sheer tights.

naomi watts friend premiere dog
Source: MEGA

Naomi Watts stars alongside Bill Murray in 'The Friend.'

She expressed her excitement in an Instagram post with professional and behind-the-scenes photos from the show.

"Omggg my heart is so full," she captioned the carousel.

Watts took to the comments section to celebrate her child, writing, "Be still my beating heart!! bravo darling ILSM and what a show!!" Her father, Liev Schreiber, also showed his support, telling the teen that her runway moment was "beyond."

naomi watts friend premiere dog kiss
Source: MEGA

Naomi Watts shared the spotlight with a dog at the premiere of 'The Friend.'

Naomi and Liev were together for 11 years before splitting in 2016. They share two children together, Kai and son Sasha, 17.

The actress married her current husband, Billy, in June 2023 after six years of dating. They are rumored to have met while filming the Netflix series Gypsy in 2016.

