Liev Schreiber Hospitalized With Mystery Illness After Experiencing Sudden 'Massive Headache'

Liev Schreiber was hospitalized over the weekend after a “massive headache” prompted concerns about a mystery illness. The Ray Donovan star, 58, contacted his doctor on Sunday, November 16, to report the headache and was advised to get to a hospital “immediately,” a news outlet shared.

Liev Schreiber Suffered 'Massive Headache'

Source: MEGA Liev Schreiber contacted a doctor after suffering a 'massive headache.'

The actor followed medical advice and stayed overnight at a New York City hospital as doctors ran tests the following day. Doctors have yet to determine the cause of Schreiber’s illness, but the Asteroid City actor can “speak and walk without any issues and has the full use of his limbs,” according to TMZ. Schreiber is best known for his roles in the 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2015’s Spotlight, most recently hitting the small screen alongside Nicole Kidman in the 2024 Netflix drama The Perfect Couple.

Liev Schreiber Is Known for His Former Relationship With Naomi Watts

Source: MEGA Liev Schreiber dated Naomi Watts from 2005 to 2016.

The Tony award-winning actor is known for his former relationship with Naomi Watts, whom he dated from 2005 until 2016. The pair remain cordial as they coparent their two children, Sasha, 18, and Kai, 16. “We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts, 57, explained their relationship dynamic post-split in an interview with Net-a-Porter in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Liev Schreiber Reunited With Ex-Wife Naomi Watts

Source: MEGA Liev Schreiber reunited with his ex Naomi Watts to send their son to college.

Watts and Schreiber reunited earlier this year to send off their eldest son to his freshman year of college at the University of Southern California. "Here we go..." the Impossible actress wrote across a photo that showed Sasha sitting with his mom and dad eating out at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Liev Schreiber Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Source: MEGA Liev Schreiber shared snaps as they moved their son into his college dorms.