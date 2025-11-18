or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Liev Schreiber
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Liev Schreiber Hospitalized With Mystery Illness After Experiencing Sudden 'Massive Headache'

Photo of Liev Schreiber
Source: MEGA

'Ray Donovan' star Liev Schreiber was hospitalized in New York City with a mystery illness after a doctor advised him to seek 'immediate' medical attention.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Liev Schreiber was hospitalized over the weekend after a “massive headache” prompted concerns about a mystery illness.

The Ray Donovan star, 58, contacted his doctor on Sunday, November 16, to report the headache and was advised to get to a hospital “immediately,” a news outlet shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Liev Schreiber Suffered 'Massive Headache'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Liev Schreiber contacted a doctor after suffering a 'massive headache.'
Source: MEGA

Liev Schreiber contacted a doctor after suffering a 'massive headache.'

The actor followed medical advice and stayed overnight at a New York City hospital as doctors ran tests the following day.

Doctors have yet to determine the cause of Schreiber’s illness, but the Asteroid City actor can “speak and walk without any issues and has the full use of his limbs,” according to TMZ.

Schreiber is best known for his roles in the 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2015’s Spotlight, most recently hitting the small screen alongside Nicole Kidman in the 2024 Netflix drama The Perfect Couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Liev Schreiber Is Known for His Former Relationship With Naomi Watts

Photo of Liev Schreiber dated Naomi Watts from 2005 to 2016.
Source: MEGA

Liev Schreiber dated Naomi Watts from 2005 to 2016.

The Tony award-winning actor is known for his former relationship with Naomi Watts, whom he dated from 2005 until 2016. The pair remain cordial as they coparent their two children, Sasha, 18, and Kai, 16.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts, 57, explained their relationship dynamic post-split in an interview with Net-a-Porter in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

MORE ON:
Liev Schreiber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Liev Schreiber Reunited With Ex-Wife Naomi Watts

image of Liev Schreiber reunited with his ex Naomi Watts to send their son to college.
Source: MEGA

Liev Schreiber reunited with his ex Naomi Watts to send their son to college.

Watts and Schreiber reunited earlier this year to send off their eldest son to his freshman year of college at the University of Southern California.

"Here we go..." the Impossible actress wrote across a photo that showed Sasha sitting with his mom and dad eating out at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Liev Schreiber Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Photo of Liev Schreiber shared snaps as they moved their son into his college dorms.
Source: MEGA

Liev Schreiber shared snaps as they moved their son into his college dorms.

The Feud star also shared behind-the-scenes shots as they moved her son into his new dorm room. In one snap, the teen could be seen posing in his new dorm room bed as his mother proudly captured the memory.

“We packed and unpacked, stacked and color-coded. We walked and walked, woke up early with excitement,” the Ophelia actress wrote in her caption.

“Then we shopped and shopped, and sometimes fought about stupid stuff... We laughed, we cried, I had a few extra secret cries and maybe some not so private ones. We hugged a lot. We built things, we talked to robots, we ate good food. We got lost a bunch,” she continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.