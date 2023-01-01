Providing Lifesaving Support To Displaced Families: All You Need To Know About Team Humanity USA's Emergency Relief Programs

Countless non-profit organizations provide humanitarian support and carry out emergency relief programs in the world’s most affected areas. However, few have had the impact that Team Humanity USA has had since its inception in 2019. The organization currently provides international relief work in five countries, including Pakistan, Lebanon, Kenya, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. But understanding the organization’s mission requires going back further.

Life for Ayat Abuznade changed dramatically in 2014 after volunteering at the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Syria. Located on the Syria-Jordan border, the Zaatari Refugee Camp is the largest camp for Syrian refugees fleeing war. It has become a permanent settlement over time.

Ayat’s time as a volunteer made her interact with 80,000 of the world’s most vulnerable people. This experience allowed her to witness the devastation of war and how it affected these people. She came across Yaseen, an eight-year-old boy with a gentle sparkle in his eyes. Devastatingly, he was missing his right arm, which was amputated. Yaseen was one of the many children left with disabilities during the war, but the experience was so harrowing that Ayat knew life would never be the same again. No matter what happened, she wanted to make a difference in order to help those vulnerable globally. Thus, she returned home to Chicago with a newfound mission.