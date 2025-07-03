Lil Dicky Reveals He'd Love to Collaborate With Doechii on a Song: 'She Checks Every Box as an Artist'
Doechii, the ball is in your court!
Out of all the artists in the industry, Lil Dicky exclusively reveals to OK! that it's the "Alter Ego" rapper he'd want to collaborate on a future song with.
The "Freaky Friday" hitmaker, whose real name is Dave Burd, sits down for an interview with OK! to discuss his upcoming music plans while providing behind-the-scenes details about his new music video "BOOM BOOM BOOM," directed by Phillip R. Lopez in collaboration with Xfinity.
Lil Dicky x Doechii?
While Lil Dicky is known for several fan-favorite hits featuring A-list artists like Chris Brown and Justin Bieber, there's a new rap queen on the block who the "Earth" singer would love to get in the studio with!
"There's so many, [but] Doechii, I think she's phenomenal," he admits. "I really think she's checks every box as an artist in the highest way you can do."
Though a Doechii collab might not be in the works just yet, new music from Lil Dicky is, as he notes: "Every day I'm in that studio and I'm grinding away. I'm doing the best I can and I feel really good about it. I'm super excited about what I'm making."
"There will be new Lil Dicky music and I think it will be way more of what I aspire to be as an artist than anything I've ever put out as a musician," he teases.
Lil Dicky Partners With Xfinity for New Music Video
While Lil Dicky's latest release might not truly be considered "new music" from the star, you can hardly tell it's a commercial!
"BOOM BOOM BOOM" is inspired by the Outhere Brothers’ original '90s hit "Boom Boom Boom" and sees Lil Dicky being physically dragged into the internet. The music video, which has received more than 8 million views across social media, pays homage to the kinds of experiences someone can have when they are supported by superior Wi-Fi.
When asked what made him want to participate in the sponsorship, Lil Dicky says he realized how strong of an impact the internet has had on his life.
"If I was born 10 years earlier, I'm not sure I would've been able to have the same career because it was just a different animal," he reflects. "When I was starting out after college and I was thinking about how to break into the industry, it was the [times] of YouTube and I was able to totally self-create videos that went viral."
Lil Dicky continues: "Now, there's TikTok and a whole new generation [of people who] are doing different forms of content and it's kind of democratized one's ability to be seen and be a star in some form. The internet for me has given me my voice and my ability to create and live my dream every day."
"Without the internet, there would be no Lil Dicky," he believes.
Plus, the collaboration is a nod to the rapper's Philadelphia, Penn., roots.
"I can't remember a time where I wasn't watching every Sixers game on Comcast SportsNet," he recalls. "The Sixers were like the most important part of my life growing up. So I think I've always just had an affinity for the brand and I love being from Philly."
As for how the idea behind the music video came to light, Lil Dicky explains: "We were making something for Xfinity, the internet provider. So, we knew it had to be something about the Wi-Fi being booming."
"We thought, 'What's a cool way to explore computers and the internet? And I think Philip had the idea of me getting sucked [into the internet] and the thought of, 'Well, once you're sucked in, what's it like down there? That's when we created this idea of retro nineties meets the internet," he shares.
Lil Dicky's music videos are always full of surprises. For his 2018 track "Freaky Friday," he switched bodies with Brown.
The Dave star, however, insists it's more terrifying to be "dragged into the internet" than "waking up as Chris Brown."
"There's nothing worse than being stuck in an alternate parallel. Waking up in a different person's body is scary, but at least you're still on Earth and a true being," he quips.