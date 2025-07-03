Lil Dicky Reveals He'd Love to Collaborate With Doechii on a Song: 'She Checks Every Box as an Artist'

While Lil Dicky is known for several fan-favorite hits featuring A-list artists like Chris Brown and Justin Bieber, there's a new rap queen on the block who the "Earth" singer would love to get in the studio with!

"There's so many, [but] Doechii, I think she's phenomenal," he admits. "I really think she's checks every box as an artist in the highest way you can do."

Though a Doechii collab might not be in the works just yet, new music from Lil Dicky is, as he notes: "Every day I'm in that studio and I'm grinding away. I'm doing the best I can and I feel really good about it. I'm super excited about what I'm making."

"There will be new Lil Dicky music and I think it will be way more of what I aspire to be as an artist than anything I've ever put out as a musician," he teases.